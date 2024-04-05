“It's tough to tell the future” – Brooks Koepka responds to Rory McIlroy's comments on golf being unsustainable

Brooks Koepka responded to Rory McIlroy's recent comment claiming that men's professional golf is unsustainable. In one of his recent interviews, the Northern Irish golfer spoke about the dynamic changes in the game of golf and how these changes have had a major impact on the sport. He stated that the current state of golf is not sustainable.

Koepka, who is all set to tee off at the LIV Golf Miami this week, shared his views on McIlroy's comment. The American golfer attended a pre-tournament press conference for the Miami event, where a reporter asked him to comment on McIlroy's remark.

Brooks Koepka said that it's tough to comment about the future and it's better to now be more focused on the game.

Speaking about the sustainability of golf, Koepka said:

"As far as what Rory said, I mean I don't know. It's tough to tell the future. I mean, I have no control over anything. So I'm just kind of just keep going wherever they tell me to go. Same with the PGA Tour guys.

"They don't think anybody knows the future. Nobody knows on this side, nobody knows on that side and it's up to people that are more important than me and more important than those a bunch of the players to the side. So we'll let them figure it out and go from there." (6:01-6:29)

It's important to note that Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka will play together at next week's Masters, the most awaited major of the year. The tournament will commence with its inaugural round on April 11th and conclude on April 14th at its permanent venue, Augusta National Golf Course.

Although it's difficult for LIV players to secure their spot in the Majors, thirteen Saudi circuit players will tee off next week. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka will both tee off this week in their respective series before competing at the Masters 2024.

"I agree with that statement"- Jon Rahm agrees with Rory McIlroy's comment on the sustainability of golf

In an interview with Golf Monthly, Rory McIlroy opened up about the current status of professional men's golf, labelling it "not sustainable." Professional golf has witnessed dynamic changes in the last two years, especially since the formation of LIV Golf.

Speaking about the changes in golf, McIlroy said:

"There needs to be a correction. I think what's happening is not sustainable right now, so something needs to happen to try to bring it all back together so we can all move forward so we don't have this division that's sort of ongoing."

Defending Masters champion Jon Rahm, who now plays on LIV Golf, also shared his views on Rory McIlroy's comment. He agreed with the Northern Irish golfer and said (via Irish Independent):

“I think I agree with that statement, yeah."

Jon Rahm will also tee off next week at the Masters. He will enter the stellar field of the Major to defend his title.