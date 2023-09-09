"It’s training aid" - Byeong-Hun An gives injury update after most of the season with a wrist problem

Byeong-Hun An had a winless 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour. The youngest US Amateur winner had been still searching for his first win on the leading American golf tour despite having played about 180 events.

The Golf Injury Report shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, updating fans that An had been spotted wearing a brace on his right wrist. The social media handle also shared that the South Korean golfer dealt with loose tendons for most of the season last year. Also, he is not on the upcoming Fortinet Championship field.

However, Byeong-Hun An replied to the post and cleared that his wrists were absolutely fine and it was just a training aid for support. He replied by writing:

"It's training aid it does not support my wrist from injury. My wrists feel fine for now."

An had played 31 events in the 2022-23 season. He made the cut 24 times, missing just seven occasions. He finished four times in the top 10 on the leaderboard. He recorded his season-best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he was placed as tied runner-up on the leaderboard.

How much has Byeong-Hun An won in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season

The South Korean golfer accumulated $3,231,760 this season. His tied second finish at the 2023 Wyndham Championship fetched him the most on-course earning paycheck of $676,400.

Byeong-Hun An started off the season with a staggering T4 finish at the 2022 Fortinet Championship. He earned $360,000 for his performance.

He played three of the four major tournaments this season, but could not qualify for the Masters 2023. He didn't have quite a performance in any of them, finishing below the top 50 on the leaderboard in all of them.

Here are the leaderboard standings and earnings of Byeong-Hun An in all the tournaments he made the cut in the 2022-23 PGA Tour:

Fortinet Championship - T4 ($360,000)

Shriners Children's Open - T44 ($23,000)

THE CJ CUP - T62 ($20,055)

Butterfield Bermuda Championship - T17 ($89,375)

Cadence Bank Houston Open - T53 ($20,118)

Sony Open - T12 ($138,908)

The American Express - T43 ($26,924)

Farmers Insurance Open - T62 ($18,879)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T37 ($41,850)

The Honda Classic - T21 ($88,116)

THE PLAYERS Championship - T35 ($114,166)

Valspar Championship - T45 ($21,519)

Valero Texas Open - T6 ($300,375)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - T13 ($57,777)

Mexico Open - T33 ($41,066)

AT&T Byron Nelson - T14 ($163,875)

Charles Schwab Challenge - T21 ($82,323)

The Memorial Tournament - T24 ($163,000)

John Deere Classic - T51 ($18,080)

Genesis Scottish Open - T3 ($468,450)

The Open Championship - T23 ($121,500)

Wyndham Championship - T2 ($676,400)

FedEx St. Jude Championship - T37 ($88,000)

BMW Championship - 43 ($88,000)

Byeong-Hun An had accumulated a wealth of $13,011,702 playing on the PGA Tour. The earnings came from 124 out of 180 events in which he made the cut.