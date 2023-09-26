"It’s true he gifted 15 to Tiger Woods" - Fans react to Brooks Koepka saying he's 'blown' opportunities to beat Phil Mickelson, Woods at majors

The 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka believes he can win 12 major tournaments in his career. Undoubtedly, the golfer has been in incredible form and won the fifth major of his career earlier this year. However, he wants to make his major tally count in double digits.

The American golfer recently popped up at the Fore Play Podcast, where he spoke about his chances of winning more majors. Koepka said that he's blown opportunities to beat six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson and 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods.

The NUCLR Golf shared a short clip of the podcast on its X account with a caption saying:

"Brooks Koepka says he believes he can win 12 majors. Do you agree? Says he’s 'blown' opportunities to Phil, Tiger among others."

Fans jumped into the comments section to take a jibe at the LIV golfer, saying that he gifted 15 major titles to Tiger Woods. One user wrote:

"It’s true he gifted 15 to Tiger."

"Gave him 15?! Just when I thought he couldn’t be any more unlikeable," wrote another fan.

"12 major agianst the current field in golf when he’s already what 33 34? Yeah good luck," yet someone commented.

Brooks Koepka's major tournament results

Koepka has played in all four majors in his career so far and won five tournaments. He won his first major in 2017 at the US Open. Koepka played four rounds of 67-70-68-67 to finish with a score of under 16.

He registered a four-stroke victory over Brian Harman (2023 The Open Championship winner) and Hideki Matsuyama (2021 Masters winner).

His second major victory came in 2018 at the US Open. He defeated Tommy Fleetwood by one stroke after finishing with a score of one-over par. Koepka did not have a good start at the event. He played the first round of 75 before playing another round of 66. He scored 72 in the third round and 68 in the final.

Later that year, Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship by defeating Tiger Woods by two strokes. He played four rounds of 69-63-66-66 to finish with a score of 16-under 264. He defended the title in 2019 and won the third PGA Tour Championship in 2023.

His best finish at the Masters was recorded in 2019 when he tied for second position. Interestingly, earlier this year, Koepka again finished in second position at the Masters. He tied up with Phil Mickelson. He finished fourth at The Open Championship in 2019.

It is important to note that there are only three golfers so far whose major wins count in double digits.

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus holds the record for winning a maximum major in his career. He has won 18 major tournaments followed by Tiger Woods, who won 15 and Walter Hagen (11). Ben Hogan and Gary Player won nine and Tom Watson won eight