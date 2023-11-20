“It's been unreal for that to happen” – Lilia Vu on winning the 2023 ROLEX Player of the Year award with 2 major wins

Lilia Vu clinched four seasonal titles and was crowned the 2023 Rolex Player of the Year. The winners were recently revealed by the LPGA Tour.

Vu has been in amazing form this season. She not only played for the United States team at the Solheim Cup earlier this year, but also won a major this year.

Speaking about receiving the Rolex Player of the Year award, Vu stated (via the LPGA Tour):

"I think it's been unreal for that to happen. I think last year I was telling Cole [my caddie] on the last hole, I remember after the last round, last hole, I just broke down in tears. I was just really hard on myself. I was definitely hard on myself this year, too, but much nicer."

"Came in with no expectations and tried to win every tournament that I played in. Just kept my goals really small, and I think that really helped me achieve Player of the Year," she added.

Lilia Vu received the ANNIKA Award last week for having the greatest major record in 2023. After playing four rounds of 68-69-73-68 to end with a total of 278, she won The Chevron Championship and then won the AIG Women's Open.

Lilia Vu's performances in 2023

Lilia Vu won the 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand to open the new year. She received a prize money of $255,000. After that, she participated in the 2023 HSBC Women's World Championship, shooting four rounds of 70 to place T14.

Vu has also won a major this year at The Chevron Championship. She competed in four rounds of 68-69-73-68 and took home a prize of $765,000. At the AIG Women's Open, she won yet another major.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Lilia Vu played in 2023:

CME Group Tour Championship: 4

Prize money: $250,000

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican: 1

Prize money: $487,500

BMW Ladies Championship: T48

Prize money: $8,122

Buick LPGA Shanghai : 2

Prize money: $192,550

Portland Classic: T14

Prize money: $21,739

CPKC Women's Open: T22

Prize money: $23,006

AIG Women's Open: 1

Prize money: $1,350,000

FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open presented by Trust Golf: T35

Prize money: $10,575

The Amundi Evian Championship: T42

Prize money: $27,910

U.S. Women's Open: CUT

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: CUT

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards: 17

Prize money: $17,023

Cognizant Founders Cup: CUT

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: CUT 144

The Chevron Championship: 1

Prize money: $765,000

DIO Implant LA Open: T11

Prize money: $31,698

LPGA Drive On Championship at Superstition Mountain: T7

Prize money: $37,185

HSBC Women's World Championship: T14

Prize money: $24,995

Honda LPGA Thailand: 1

Prize money: $255,000

Having turned professional in 2019, Lilia Vu has won seven professional tournaments in her career. She won four LPGA Tour events.