"It’s a weird dynamic," - Bryson DeChambeau compares LIV Golf teammate clash to F1 tension

Following his LIV Golf Korea win against teammate Charles Howell III, Bryson DeChambeau compared the battle to Formula 1. He said the dynamic was weird, but it was much like racing, where you root for your teammate but are also competing against him individually.
On Sunday, May 4, DeChambeau fired a low 6-under 66 to claim LIV Golf Korea. He posted a two-shot win over Charles Howell III, who was tied for the top with just four holes to go. However, the two-time US Open champion remained clutch on the last few holes and sealed the title at Incheon.
During the winner's press conference, Bryson DeChambeau reflected on the dynamics of competing against a teammate while also rooting for him in the team portion.
"It's a weird dynamic," he said. "It's much like Formula One. You're rooting for him as much as you can. When they make birdie, you're like great birdie, that's awesome, and we were close to the lead for the team standing.
I was proud every time he made a birdie. I was happy for him. Then the competitor inside me said, all right, I've got to match it. There were times where it was tough to feel like I was up there with him. He just kept going. It was a good battle. I don't know, man. It was fun. Charles, tough competitor, and we had a good time," he added.
DeChambeau also praised Howell's game and stated that both had a great battle on Sunday.
"He never wavered today, it felt like, until 16," he said. "It felt like he was just pushing forward and he was going to shoot 10, 11-under today. I thought, my goodness, I don't know if I could beat that today."
How much did Bryson DeChambeau win at the LIV Golf Korea?
The purse for LIV Golf Korea's individual portion was $20 million, with Bryson DeChambeau claiming $4 million as the winner's share while Howell took home $2.25 million.
Here's a look at the payout for the LIV Golf Korea 2025 (top 20 and ties):
- 1. Bryson DeChambeau: $4,000,000
- 2. Charles Howell III: $2,250,000
- 3. Talor Gooch: $1,500,000
- T4. Thomas Pieters: $900,000
- T4. Patrick Reed: $900,000
- 6. Matthew Wolff: $700,000
- T7. Carlos Ortiz: $470,500
- T7. Jinichiro Kozuma: $470,500
- T7. Jon Rahm: $470,500
- T7. Cameron Smith: $470,500
- T7. Richard Bland: $470,500
- 12. Louis Oosthuizen: $360,000
- T13. Lucas Herbert: $313,750
- T13. Tyrrell Hatton: $313,750
- T13. Ian Poulter: $313,750
- T13. Dean Burmester: $313,750
- T17. Brooks Koepka: $265,000
- T17. Bubba Watson: $265,000
- T17. Andy Ogletree: $265,000
- T20. Sebastian Muñoz: $237,500
- T20. Cameron Tringale: $237,500
- T20. Henrik Stenson: $237,500
- T20. Graeme McDowell: $237,500
- T20. Joaquin Niemann: $237,500
- T20. Luis Masaveu: $237,500