"It's weird" - Rory McIlroy shares take on being one of the six golfers to achieve a career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy described it as “weird” to be counted among the six golfers who have achieved a career Grand Slam, after his win at the 2025 Masters Tournament. The Northern Irish star, who took nearly three weeks off following The Open Championship, is currently competing in the BMW Championship, the second event of the 2025 FedEx Playoffs.During a conversation at Caves Valley Golf Club with Kate Mackz on Saturday, August 16, McIlroy reflected on the milestone. Mackz reminded him:“A few months ago, you completed your Career Grand Slam and got your Masters Green Jacket. You're among six people that have done it.”McIlroy said:“It's crazy. There are only three other people living that have done it. It feels weird for me to be put in that category with my 17th attempt, but sometimes the fast things, you have to wait for them a little bit. I think the difficult times make the good times even better. It makes you appreciate them even more.&quot;&quot;I've won right around 10% of the tournaments that I've played, compared to other sports it’s not a lot. So when I won the Masters or any tournament, I make sure that I celebrate it. I make sure my focus doesn't just turn to the next thing,” he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe six golfers who have registered a career Grand Slam, winning all four majors (Masters, U.S. Open, Open Championship, and PGA Championship), are Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and Rory McIlroy.McIlroy’s 2025 season has been impressive. He competed in 14 events, securing three wins: the AT&amp;T Classic, THE PLAYERS Championship, and the Masters Tournament, where he finished 11 under par to complete the Grand Slam in April. McIlroy’s first major win was the 2011 U.S. Open, followed by PGA Championship victories in 2012 and 2014, and the Open Championship in 2014. After a decade without a major, his Masters win this year cemented his place in golfing history.How is Rory McIlroy playing at the BMW Championship?Rory McIlroy has completed two rounds at the 2025 BMW Championship, sitting at 4-under par (136 strokes). On Thursday, August 14, McIlroy struggled early, opening with a par, followed by bogeys on the 2nd and 4th holes. He recovered with birdies on the 3rd and 9th but finished the front nine at 36 strokes (1 over par). In the back nine, he posted just one birdie on the 10th hole, following it up with steady even par shots till 18, finishing back nine with 34 strokes, one over par, bringing his total to 70, even par, on Thursday.Friday was a promising round. Rory McIlroy started with a birdie on the 1st but dropped a double bogey on the 3rd. He bounced back with a birdie on the 9th, finishing the front nine at even par (35 strokes). On the back nine, he picked up birdies on the 10th and 11th, followed by an eagle on the 16th, finishing at 31 strokes (4 under par), bringing his total to 66 (4 under par).