Max Homa has yet to win a Major. He's one of the most talented golfers in the world, and one of the few top-ranked golfers who is yet to crack one of the four Major championships. A troll recently went online to comment that getting married and having a kid is what has kept Homa out of the Major winner's circle.

Homa responded in classic fashion:

"Some clown commented on my wife’s tik tok that she and my son are holding me back from winning Majors. I guess he hasn’t seen my record before having a kid. It’s even worse! Moral of the story, it’s all my wife’s fault she’s been here for all of them."

The troll tried to get Homa and his family riled up, but the golfer is one of the most hilarious online personalities in golf. He can give it as well as he can take it, and he offered a hilarious response to keep things light.

Homa pointed out that his record in the Majors, highlighted by a T10 in last year's The Open Championship, was much worse before he had a kid. He also pointed out, ironically, that his wife had been around for every single Major appearance. Thus, he maintained that she couldn't be blamed for him not winning any now if she had been a constant in his life.

He will get four chances to crack it this year in all likelihood. He's ranked eighth in the world right now, and that would be enough to qualify for each of the four Majors. So unless he gets hurt or does something else, he should be in all four fields.

Can Max Homa break Major drought?

Max Homa has never won a Major. He's never finished higher than a tie for 10th in his career, so he hasn't exactly gotten close. The American is ready for his next challenge, and thinks he has the ability but just needs to tune things up.

Max Homa is trying to finally win a major championship

Homa has, in the past, said that he believes he has the talent, but thinks too much when playing in big tournaments. He said via Golf Magic:

"I really do believe that my golf game is plenty good enough to contend in these things. I'm a perfectionist and it makes me work really, really hard. I'm very diligent. But it's like a double-edged sword. I get in these things and I can't seem to understand that it's okay to make bogeys and it's okay to mess up."

Homa is, according to GolfOdds, 50 to one to win the upcoming Masters tournament. That's below several golfers, including Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Viktor Hovland. It's going to be a difficult tournament.

The other Majors don't yet have odds, and they can and will change based on a lot of things. It's unlikely that Homa would be a favorite to win any of them, so he'd have to beat the odds in order to break through and change his legacy in that manner.