"It’s a win for all Californians" - Phil Mickelson celebrates as offshore oil corp shares sink

Phil Mickelson posted on social media as the offshore oil corporation, Sable Offshore Corporation, saw a dip in its stock value after a landmark decision. The corporation filed a lawsuit against the California Coastal Commission earlier this year. However, the California Coastal Commission prevailed in the feud after the SOC was asked to stop the disputed pipeline activities, resulting in more than 9% fall in its share value.

Ad

Mickelson, who never shied away from expressing his thoughts, shared his views on X about the new development. The LIV golfer wrote that Californians would have lower energy costs, adding that it was a win-win situation for the environmentalists as well. He wrote on X:

“Sable offshore is a win for EVERYONE including environmentalists! It’s obviously a win for investors who could make a huge profit if the company restarts. It’s a win for all Californians who will have less expensive energy costs than if it doesn’t restart. It’s a win for the community and state who will have increased jobs and tax revenue.”

Ad

Trending

“AND it’s a win for environmentalists because the oil and gas refined by Sable burns much cleaner than the fuel bought from other countries and there is no pollution from the pipeline like there is from oil tankers shipping it around the world."

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson $SOC Sable offshore is a win for EVERYONE including environmentalists! It’s obviously a win for investors who could make a huge profit if the company restarts. It’s a win for all Californians who will have less expensive energy costs than if it doesn’t restart. It’s a win for

Ad

The LIV golfer is on a break and is not playing any tournament this week. He last played at the LIV Golf Michigan - Stroke Play, which took place at The Cardinal at Saint John’s. He finished in T29 after scoring 2-under.

When will Phil Mickelson play next?

Phil Mickelson has already completed the 2025 LIV Golf season and the PGA Tour season, where he only played in the majors. His next professional appearance will be in 2026 at the LIV Golf Riyadh, which is scheduled from February 5 to 7.

Ad

Next, Mickelson will play at the LIV Golf Adelaide and Singapore, which will take place from February 13 to 15 and March 13 to 15, respectively. Following that, he will participate in the LIV Golf South Africa from March 20 to 22 and then in the LIV Golf Mexico City from April 17 to 19.

The other tournaments in Phil Mickelson's upcoming schedule include LIV Golf Virginia from May 8 to 10, LIV Golf Andalucía from June 5 to 7, LIV Golf Louisiana from June 26 to 28, LIV Golf UK from July 24 to 26, and LIV Golf Indianapolis from August 21 to 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More