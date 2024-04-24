“It was sad to me to see what Jim Nantz did” - Voice of LIV Golf Jerry Foltz sounds off on Nantz for comments on LIV players at Masters

LIV Golf voice Jerry Foltz is not happy with something Jim Nantz said while commentating on the Masters. As the 16th hole was being played near the end, Nantz remarked that all of the top five were on the PGA Tour, which didn't sit well with Foltz.

Via Mirror, he said:

"It was sad to me to see what Jim Nantz did as the players walked to the 16th tee."

Foltz said that while Nantz is a legendary broadcaster, he "tarnished" his career by being "petty." Pointing out that the leaderboard was topped by no LIV Golf players was not appropriate in the LIV commentator's eyes, and he mentioned that social media didn't like the comments, either.

He continued:

"The Masters is above that. I’ve always held Jim Nantz in a regard way above something that petty. It was not that long after that Jim Nantz narrated the most heartfelt farewell, if you will, to the retiring Sean McManus. Now, Sean McManus is the chairman of CBS Sports. This was his last Masters, and it was something so near and dear to him."

Foltz also said that he'd consider Nantz in the company of legends like Jim McKay, Vin Scully, and Keith Jackson, but those other legendary broadcasters would never have "stooped" to the level of pointing out the PGA Tour's success at the Masters.

He said:

"It really put a dampener on the whole day after CBS and Sellers Shy did such a great job of presenting the Masters the way the Masters Tournament committee demands and wants it to be presented, which is above all the fray and above all the politics. We come all the way down to three holes to go on Sunday and I’m just absolutely beside myself when he said that.”

The highest finishers at the Masters from LIV Golf were Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith, who tied for sixth. Tyrrell Hatton was also T9 for the event to round out the top 10 and conclude LIV's presence within it.

How did everyone from LIV Golf do at the Masters?

As Jim Nantz pointed out controversially on the broadcast, the top five placements at the 2024 Masters were all on the PGA Tour, with DeChambeau and Smith right behind. After Hatton, more LIV players placed, though not all of them did well.

Bryson DeChambeau at the Masters for LIV Golf

Patrick Reed was T12 after shooting one over par. Joaquin Niemann (+4) was T22. Phil Mickelson tied for 43rd and Jon Rahm was tied for 45th, failing to defend his crown. Brooks Koepka, who was T2 last year, was nine over and tied with Rahm.

The rest of the tour's 13 competitors missed the cut, including Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Adrian Meronk and Charl Schwartzel. It was a particularly nightmarish outing for Johnson, the 2020 champion, who shot 13 over in two rounds.