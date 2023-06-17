"It set something off in my mind” - Rory McIlroy says a YouTube video put him in contention for the US Open 2023

Rory McIlroy is in contention for the US Open 2023. The Northern Irishman sat T3 alongside Xander Schauffele at the end of Round 2. Following a strong opening to the major championship, McIlroy has now revealed that a YouTube video of his victory in the 2014 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool helped him rediscover his form.

McIlroy is currently undergoing a nine-year-long major championship drought. Needless to say, the PGA Tour star is looking to end the dry phase this weekend at the Los Angeles Country Club. The golfer has now admitted that he rewatched videos of his last major win weeks ahead of the US Open for some inspiration. He claimed that the idea worked and the video ‘set something off in his mind.’

Speaking to the media after Round 2 at the LACC, Rory McIlroy said, as quoted by the PGA Tour:

"For whatever reason, I went on to YouTube a few weeks ago and was just looking back at like Hoylake in 2014 and specifically that, and I actually couldn't believe how many irons and 3-woods and stuff I was hitting off the tee. It set something off in my mind about, you know how to do this.”

He added:

“You know how to play smart. You don't have to hit driver all the time. Yes, it's a big weapon, it's a big advantage. But I keep saying I've got more weapons in my arsenal I feel now than I did back then, so I may as well use them and play to them. I've went through periods over the last few years where I haven't been patient enough and I've taken on too much.

This week and even over the past... even Memorial was tough at the weekend and trying to stay patient there. Canada was a little different, last week… We've had some tests recently where you have to display patience, and hopefully those few experiences recently will help me this weekend."

Rory McIlroy looks to end his major drought at the US Open 2023

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy has got some mixed outcomes in the last few majors he attended. The Irishman, who finished runner-up at the 2022 Masters, ended up eighth at the following PGA Championship. The ace golfer had a forgettable T-5 finish at the US Open last year and a solo third at the British Open.

McIlroy’s form hit rock bottom earlier this year at Augusta. The golfer crashed out of the Masters 2023 after missing the 36-hole cut. This was one of the worst outings in the 34-year-old’s career. Most recently, the golfer finished T-7 at the PGA Championship 2023 after being in contention in the early stages.

It’s safe to say that Rory McIlroy is now looking to hold onto his current form and take the win this weekend, ending his long major-less drought.

