“It was shocking how tall I was compared to everyone” – Nelly Korda details her experience at ‘ultimate people watching fest’ Met Gala

Nelly Korda has referred to her Met Gala experience as the "ultimate people watching fest". She added that she was surprised to see herself taller than many personalities.

Korda is currently at the Lancaster Country Club for the US Women's Open 2024, which will take place from May 30 to June 2. Earlier this month, she made her debut at the Met Gala, where she stunned everyone with her fashion.

On Tuesday, May 28, during the pre-event press conference for the US Women's Open, Korda detailed her first-time experience at the annual fashion event. She described the 'people watching' as the best part of the event.

Trending

"It was the ultimate people watching fest," she said. "Just standing in line with all these celebrities that you listen to, you watch on TV. I mean, Ed Sheeran walked past me. For me, it was more shocking how tall I was compared to everyone. I was in heels, though, too."

Nelly Korda revealed that they were all in a tent with no air conditioning, and it was getting so hot that everyone was sweating.

"I was like, 'Oh, the air's fine up here, guys.' It was really cool. It was my first time in the Met Museum too, and it was really neat. I definitely would love to go back one day and actually experience the entire experience," she added.

What did Nelly Korda wear at the Met Gala 2024?

Nelly Korda was a guest of Casey Wasserman at this year's Met Gala, which took place earlier this month. This year's theme was 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' and she wore a red and green floral ankle-length dress that was designed by the popular designer Oscar de la Renta.

Expand Tweet

The World No. 1 golfer became only the second golf star to attend the annual fashion event. Before her, only Tiger Woods had attended the Met Gala.

Korda will be back in action this week at the US Women's Open. She's entering the field as a favorite to win, given her incredible run this year. A couple of weeks ago, she won the Mizuho Americas Open, her sixth title of the season in seven starts.

Nelly Korda won five straight events and equaled Annika Sörenstam and Nancy Lopez to achieve this feat. She won the LPGA Drive-On Championship, Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Ford Championship, T-Mobile Match Play, and the 2024 Chevron Championship in five consecutive starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback