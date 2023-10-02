The Ryder Cup event concluded on a good note on Sunday, with Luke Donald's team winning the event. From day one itself, European players held sway at the Marco Simone Golf course.

The European squad played a scintillating game to eventually claim a 16.5 to 11.5 victory against Team USA in Rome. While the entire team was happy to defeat the opponent on European soil, Luke Donald, too, got emotional at this success.

To share his happiness, the captain took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and shared the team's winning celebration photograph with the caption that read:

"It simply doesn’t get better than this!!What a team, what a week, The Ryder Cup is back in European hands."

Luke Donald took over as captain of Team Europe for this year's Ryder Cup, succeeding Henrik Stenson. From retaining the vice-captains to choosing the right picks, Donald’s decisions played a vital role in helping the team beat USA.

Luke Donald asked by team members to captain the Europe team at next Ryder Cup

After reclaiming the Ryder Cup in convincing fashion on Sunday, Team Europe's members requested Luke Donald to continue as captain for the next edition as well.

Rory McIlroy was one of the members who expressed the team’s desire to have Donald as the next Ryder Cup’s captain as well.

"I think everyone sitting here would be very happy to have him again," McIlroy said.

"Quiet confidence is what Luke has been this week. He doesn't have to say many words. The words that he does say are very, very impactful and he's been amazing this week," he concluded.

Other teammates including Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood, among others, also shared their thoughts on the same.

"He has done an unbelievable job as captain,” said Rahm. “He is a great man for the job and will be difficult to live up to. He set the bar very high."

"Luke is amazing. We're all so proud of him, from when this whole process started, he's been so, so good,” Fleetwood added.

Well, one must also not overlook the fact that it was the European captain's decision to play foursomes before four-balls on Friday and Saturday sessions. This happened for the first time in 30 years on European soil.