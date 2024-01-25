"It sounds preposterous, I know" - Matt Fisher on injury-stricken Anthony Kim's rumored move to LIV Golf

More than a decade after his last professional tournament, Anthony Kim is still making headlines in the golf world. Now, he's doing it for nothing less than allegedly chasing a spot on LIV Golf.

Youtuber Matt Fisher, host of the YouTube channel and podcast "MrShort Game Golf", posted a video on Thursday, January 25, claiming that his sources confirmed to him that Anthony Kim is trying to return to professional golf and that he intends to do so on LIV Golf.

This was part of what Fisher had to say about Anthony Kim (via Golf Magic):

"It sounds preposterous, I know. But from what my sources are telling me, this is not LIV going after Anthony Kim. It's the other way around, where Anthony Kim is pursuing LIV."

"That's just what I'm hearing and I don't know how true that is. Those are the rumors. He is sending in his swing like an audition tape so to speak, to show, he still really has game and he wants to be a part of this."

Hours later, the media outlet Flushing It published on X (formerly Twitter) a video with a sequence of Kim's swings, corresponding to his peak period (2006 to 2012).

Meanwhile, the X account of the Pull Hook Golf podcast (@PullHookGolf) claims that Kim has an agreement with LIV Golf that will be valid in case the circuit does not finalize the signing of Tyrrell Hatton.

"After a lot of digging, here’s the current LIV Golf situation for the final spot on Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII team: 1. Tyrell Hatton’s deal is currently pending due to legal issues of his contract with Boston Common Golf 2. Anthony Kim has agreed to a deal with LIV Golf in case Hatton’s deal falls through," they wrote.

Who is Anthony Kim?

Anthony Kim, 38, is a former professional player who ranked among the best in the world. His highest ranking in the Official World Golf Ranking was 6th in 2008. His game had such a quality that fans compared him to Tiger Woods.

Kim played collegiate golf for three years for the University of Oklahoma with excellent results. He began his professional career in 2006 and earned his PGA Tour card at Q-School for the 2007 season.

He debuted at the highest level in style, as he tied for second in his first PGA Tour tournament (2006 Valero Texas Open). In 2008, he won his first tournament at that level (Wachovia Championship), defeating Ben Curtis by five strokes.

That same year (2008), Kim won the AT&T National, also on the PGA Tour, beating Freddie Jacobson by two strokes. In 2009, he did not win on the PGA Tour, but he did win the Kiwi Open during the so-called "Silly Season."

His last victory on the PGA Tour came at the 2010 Shell Houston Open, beating Vaughn Taylor in a playoff. That year he finished third at The Masters, his best result in Majors.

Since 2010, Kim began to see his game affected due to an Achilles tendon injury. The injury was so serious that it ended his career in 2012 when he was only 27 years old.