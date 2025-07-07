“It all started here” — Brian Campbell reflects on 'surreal' full circle moment after John Deere Classic win

Brian Campbell is the 2025 John Deere Classic champion. He defeated Emiliano Grillo in a playoff by posting a par on the lone extra hole to earn his second career title.
Nearly ten years ago, Campbell played his first event on the PGA Tour at the John Deere Classic. As a promising member of the University of Illinois golf team, he earned a sponsor's exemption into the event.
A decade later, Brian Campbell has earned his second title on the circuit. After completing the playoff, Amanda Balionis asked him how he feels about the 'full circle moment.'
The 32-year-old replied (via ASAP Sports):
"Right now it's surreal. I don't know what's going on. But, yeah, it all started here as an amateur, my first invite here. I've loved it ever since.I have no words. I mean, to be let alone in a playoff and to finish it off this way, it's just been amazing."
Here's a look at Brian Campbell's winning putt and his reflection on the tournament (via X @NUCLRGolf):
Brian Campbell earned both of his PGA Tour titles this year. A few months ago, he defeated Aldrich Potgieter to win the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
This week's PGA Tour winner's next tournament will be the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. The tournament will be played from July 10 to 13 at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.
What were Brian Campbell's winning stats?
Brian Campbell drove the golf ball an average of 281.50 yards from the tee at the 2025 John Deere Classic, with his longest being 304.00 yards. With 174 players bearing TOUR Cards, he ranks last place in the circuit in driving distance with a season average of 276.6 yards.
He tied for first place this week in total strokes gained with 11.377 strokes saved over four rounds and one playoff hole. The American also posted the least amount of bogeys for the tournament.
Here's a look at the 2-time PGA Tour winner's stats for the past week at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois (via PGA Tour):
Strokes Gained - Off the Tee
- Stat - (- 3.980)
- Rank - 63
Strokes Gained - Approach to Green
- Stat - (+ 5.655)
- Rank - 8
Strokes Gained - Around the Green
- Stat - (+ 2.873)
- Rank - 11
Strokes Gained - Putting
- Stat - (+ 6.829)
- Rank - 6
Strokes Gained - Total
- Statl - (+ 11.377)
- Rank - T1
Driving Accuracy
- Stat - 75.44 percent (43/57)
- Rank - 11
Greens in Regulation
- Stat - 80.82 percent (59/73)
- Rank - 5
Scrambling
- Stat - 85.71 percent (12/14)
- Rank - 2
Birdies
- Stat - 22
- Rank - T9
Pars
- Stat - 48
- Rank - T12
Bogeys
- Stat - 2
- Rank - 1
Double Bogeys
- Stat - 1
- Rabk - T35