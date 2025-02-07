"It all starts from zero": European star Chiara Tamburlini reveals her approach for the upcoming season

Swiss professional golfer Chiara Tamburlini is gearing up for a positive start at the 2025 Hassan II Trophy in Rabat, Morocco after a breakthrough 2024 season. The 25-year-old had an impressive run last year, winning three events on the Ladies European Tour (LET) in her debut season.

The 2024 LET Rookie of the Year won the Joburg Ladies Open, Lacoste Ladies Open de France, and Wistron Ladies Open.

Looking forward to a fresh start as she readies herself to tee off this week in Morocco, Chiara Tamburlini said (as quoted by ladieseuropeantour.com):

“I’m just looking forward to competing again. I’m very excited to get back out there. I love being on the LET and I love the people that I’m surrounded with on a daily basis, and it’s just been a really special year. It’s a new year, a new week. I’m trying to carry the momentum into the new season but at the end of the day, it all starts from zero again this week,” she said.

The 2025 Hassan II Trophy is a key event on the PGA European Golf Tour, with 66 top players from 12 countries, including 11 major championship winners. The tournament which teed off on Thursday, is being played at Red Tee Course. This marks the second event under the PGA Tour calendar in 2025 and will conclude on Saturday, February 8.

This is also the fourth time the PGA Champions Tour is visiting Morocco and the third time it has hosted at the Red Tee Golf Course. Morocco reportedly plans to heavily invest 580 million USD in golf by the end of 2026 to make the country one of the leading golfing destinations in the world.

Chiara Tamburlini opts for local caddies ahead of the 2025 season

During the aforementioned conversation with Ladies European Tour, Chiara Tamburlini also disclosed her plans to rotate her caddies and to work with more local caddies in the 2025 season.

Tamburlini, who is climbing up the ranks quickly, believes the relationship between herself and her caddies plays a crucial role on the course.

“In Saudi, there are no locals, so I’m going to have a professional there, Harry Ewing, who caddied at the AIG Women’s Open for me last year. Other than that, I’m not taking anybody to Australia and then I’m going to have my boyfriend on the bag for the Majors," Tamburlini said.

"I guess I’m here to keep my eyes open and see how it evolves with local caddies, but if I feel similar to how I felt last year, I think I’m just going to stick with that for now. With locals, you can have a lot of good conversations. I enjoy it, getting to meet other people. You get to learn something about their culture as well,” she added.

Tamburlini competed in the Lalla Meryem Cup, which took place at the same time as the Hassan II Trophy. She finished tied in 63rd place, with a total score of 5-over-par (151) after rounds of 75 and 76.

