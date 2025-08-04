"It stinks to not move on" - Gary Woodland gets real after narrowly missing the FedEx Cup Playoffs

After narrowly missing the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Gary Woodland expressed disappointment. However, he added that there were a lot of positives to take from the season and he would be spending quality time with family now.
Woodland entered the Wyndham Championship at 75th in the FedEx Cup standings. The 67 and 74 in the first two rounds put him inside the top 70 of the projected standings. Unfortunately, the 70s in the final two rounds cost him the spot, and he eventually finished 72nd, narrowly missing the berth to the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
On Sunday, August 3, Gary Woodland reflected on his season, which came to an end with a T23 finish at Sedgefield.
"A lot of positives from this season," he said. "It stinks to not move on, but I'm excited for some rest, I need it. Rest up, spend some quality time with the family, try to get a little healthier and then get ready for the Ryder Cup now.
"It was a good year in a lot of ways, but I have a long way to go in a lot of ways. The best part's my game's in a really good spot and I'm happy with that," he added.
This will be the third straight year where Woodland has failed to qualify for the Playoffs.
Gary Woodland's performance in the PGA Tour 2025 season explored
Overall, Gary Woodland had a decent outing this season as he made 14 cuts in 20 starts. He had seven top-25 finishes, and the T2 finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open was his best result this year.
Here's a look at Gary Woodland's results in the PGA Tour 2025 season:
- Sony Open in Hawaii: T16, -11 (68, 66, 66, 69)
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T22, -10 (68, 72, 70, 68)
- WM Phoenix Open: T21, -10 (70, 67, 68, 69)
- The Genesis Invitational: CUT, +7 (76, 75)
- Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: CUT, -2 (70, 70)
- THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT, +12 (78, 78)
- Valspar Championship: T47, +1 (72, 69, 71, 73)
- Texas Children's Houston Open: T2, -19 (69, 64, 66, 62)
- Valero Texas Open: T40, +2 (73, 69, 76, 72)
- RBC Heritage: T61, -2 (66, 73, 72, 71)
- Truist Championship: T34, -4 (68, 66, 72, 70)
- PGA Championship: CUT, +4 (74, 72)
- Charles Schwab Challenge: T11, -6 (72, 67, 69, 66)
- RBC Canadian Open: CUT, +1 (70, 71)
- U.S. Open: CUT, +10 (73, 77)
- Travelers Championship: T36, -2 (67, 75, 67, 69)
- Rocket Classic: T46, -11 (67, 66, 73, 71)
- Genesis Scottish Open: T60, +1 (69, 69, 70, 73)
- 3M Open: T20, -15 (67, 68, 68, 66)
- Wyndham Championship: T23, -9 (67, 64, 70, 70)