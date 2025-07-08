  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Jordan Spieth
  • “It was a strange deal,” - Jordan Spieth gives major injury update ahead of the Open Championship 2025

“It was a strange deal,” - Jordan Spieth gives major injury update ahead of the Open Championship 2025

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 08, 2025 03:10 GMT
PGA: The Open Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn
Jordan Spieth at the The Open Championship 2024 (Image Source: Imagn)

Jordan Spieth has given a big relief to his fans by announcing that he will be competing at the Open Championship 2025. The ace golfer revealed in his latest interview that he has recovered from the neck spasm that forced him out of action for a few weeks.

Ad

Jordan Spieth is a three-time major champion who was last seen competing at the Travelers Championship in June. During the event, he suffered a neck spasm that ended his week abruptly. Since then, he hasn’t played in any event.

Recently, Spieth joined Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show, where he gave the latest update on his injury.

"I'm good," he said. "It was a weird neck spasm thing that just came up, and I just couldn't get through the round. But it was a strange deal. I've got a good team here that I work with and, um, you know, I knew it was going to be short-lived, and it was only kind of a few days.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I've been back to full strength, getting ready for the Open Championship next week, our last major of the year, and then we have our playoffs after that. So, a lot of big events left. Um, but yeah, I have no restrictions, which is great."
Ad

The Open Championship 2025 will take place from Thursday, July 17 to Sunday, July 20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. This will be the third time the major will return to this venue.

Is Jordan Spieth playing at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025?

Jordan Spieth is not competing at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, which will take place from Thursday, July 10 to Sunday, July 13 at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Ad

Spieth has had a decent season, where he has made seven top-20s in sixteen starts. He also has two top-five finishes, including a fourth-place finish at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Here's a look at Spieth's performance this season:

  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am — T69
  • WM Phoenix Open — T4
  • The Genesis Invitational — CUT
  • Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches — T9
  • THE Players Championship — 59
  • Valspar Championship — T28
  • Valero Texas Open — T12
  • Masters Tournament — T14
  • RBC Heritage — T18
  • THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson — 4
  • Truist Championship — T34
  • PGA Championship — CUT
  • Charles Schwab Challenge — T36
  • The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday — T7
  • U.S. Open — T23
  • Travelers Championship — W/D
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications