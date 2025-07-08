“It was a strange deal,” - Jordan Spieth gives major injury update ahead of the Open Championship 2025

Jordan Spieth has given a big relief to his fans by announcing that he will be competing at the Open Championship 2025. The ace golfer revealed in his latest interview that he has recovered from the neck spasm that forced him out of action for a few weeks.

Jordan Spieth is a three-time major champion who was last seen competing at the Travelers Championship in June. During the event, he suffered a neck spasm that ended his week abruptly. Since then, he hasn’t played in any event.

Recently, Spieth joined Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show, where he gave the latest update on his injury.

"I'm good," he said. "It was a weird neck spasm thing that just came up, and I just couldn't get through the round. But it was a strange deal. I've got a good team here that I work with and, um, you know, I knew it was going to be short-lived, and it was only kind of a few days.

"I've been back to full strength, getting ready for the Open Championship next week, our last major of the year, and then we have our playoffs after that. So, a lot of big events left. Um, but yeah, I have no restrictions, which is great."

The Open Championship 2025 will take place from Thursday, July 17 to Sunday, July 20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. This will be the third time the major will return to this venue.

Is Jordan Spieth playing at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025?

Jordan Spieth is not competing at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, which will take place from Thursday, July 10 to Sunday, July 13 at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Spieth has had a decent season, where he has made seven top-20s in sixteen starts. He also has two top-five finishes, including a fourth-place finish at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Here's a look at Spieth's performance this season:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am — T69

WM Phoenix Open — T4

The Genesis Invitational — CUT

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches — T9

THE Players Championship — 59

Valspar Championship — T28

Valero Texas Open — T12

Masters Tournament — T14

RBC Heritage — T18

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson — 4

Truist Championship — T34

PGA Championship — CUT

Charles Schwab Challenge — T36

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday — T7

U.S. Open — T23

Travelers Championship — W/D

