“It sucks, it's the nicest way to put it” – LIV Golf’s Louis Oosthuizen says he is disheartened to miss the Masters

Louis Oosthuizen wasn’t invited to the 2024 Masters. This was the first time the South African golfer missed the trip to Augusta since 2008. The Stinger GC captain came out to state that “it sucks” to sit out of the Major event.

Oosthuizen was speaking on the latest episode of LIV Golf’s Fairway to Heaven podcast when he opened up on missing the Masters. The 42-year-old golfer, who made his Masters debut in 2009, admitted he wished to play in the Major championship.

Notably, the LIV golfer is currently ranked 117th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). He hasn’t won a Major since The Open in 2010. Gaining a special invite was the only pathway for Oosthuizen to play the Masters. The European star addressed the same and said he knew the “risks of joining LIV Golf.”

Speaking about missing the Masters, Louis Oosthuizen said (at 46:08):

"It sucks, it's the nicest way to put it. I would say 2009 was my first event and I played it for 15 years… I knew the risks of joining LIV in regards with world ranking points. So, I knew it was going to happen. I knew the day was going to come.”

Interestingly, Oosthuizen claimed to be unbothered about missing Major championships like the US Open or the PGA Championship. However, he confessed that he wanted to play the Masters.

“I'm not really bothered about the US Open or the PGA Championship. It’s nothing against the tournaments, but I felt like I've played loads of them and was very happy playing them. But the Open and the Masters to me was always the two that stood out for me. And I'm fortunate enough to play the Open till I'm 60… But not playing the Masters… I don't think there is a way to get there again.”

Louis Oosthuizen’s Masters career

Louis Oosthuizen has played the Masters 15 times and has earned $1,843,525 from the outings. He made his competition debut in 2009, at the age of 27. The South African finished T73 in the event. He went on to play the Augusta National event 14 more times. However, he never managed to win the coveted Green Jacket.

Oosthuizen came closest to winning the Major in 2012 when he finished solo second. He watched on as Bubba Watson lifted the trophy. Incidentally, this was the only time Oosthuizen entered the top 10 in the competition.

Notably, the LIV golfer’s last two Masters outings ended with him withdrawing from the competition.

Listed below are Louis Oosthuizen’s Masters finishes along with his earnings:

2023: WD - $0

2022: WD - $0

2021: T26 - $79,925

2020: T23 - $115,000

2019: T29 - $78,200

2018: T12 - $231,000

2017: T41 - $46,200

2016: T15 - $175,000

2015: T19 - $135,000

2014: 25 - $79,200

2013: 71 - $10,000

2012: 2 - $864,000

2011: T75 - $10,000

2010: T77 - $10,000

2009: T73 - $10,000

It’ll be interesting to see if Louis Oosthuizen earns a special invite to the Masters 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback