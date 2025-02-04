"It takes forever": PGA Tour veteran calls for ban on particular putting strategy to improve pace of play

Pace of play on the PGA Tour has been a topic of discussion for years. Despite the Tour implementing a few changes to the overall structure of tournaments, it's still something players and analysts are concerned about.

One such player is Lucas Glover. The golf veteran has an idea, though, on how to fix it: banning a particular putting strategy known as Aimpoint. It's not just an idea, though, as Glover has points to back up his idea.

Glover said:

"Aimpoint statistically hasn't helped anybody make more putts since its inception on the PGA Tour. Statistics have [borne] that out. It's also kind of rude to be up near the hole stomping around, figuring out where the break is in your feet. It needs to banned. It takes forever."

Aimpoint involves walking from the placement of a golf ball to the hole to determine the lie of the green and how a golfer should attempt their shot. It then involves some eye measurements, all of which take time.

The longer the putt, the longer it takes to determine how to approach the shot. That all adds up and contributes to the slow-play problem that has plagued golf for years now.

All of that said, it would be a different story if it helped. Glover pointed out that it doesn't even help, so it's a genuine waste of time. With the tour looking for every possible way to speed things up, Glover thinks there is one sitting on a platter for them to ban and reduce some of the time.

That alone won't solve the issues because players are not just slower on Aimpoint attempts and not solely on putting, either. But in Glover's eyes, it would be a great help to the problem.

Lucas Glover details more ways to fix PGA Tour pace of play

Banning Aimpoint putting is not the only idea Lucas Glover has. The PGA Tour has a pace of play issue, and Glover seems to have a ton of ideas on what to do to alleviate it.

Lucas Glover has some solutions to the pace of play (Image via Imagn)

One such thing is removing honorary observers. Via Golfweek, Glover said:

“Tour’s not going to like this but: honorary observers. Honorary observers are a couple people that the Tour puts in a group to walk inside of the ropes that probably work for the sponsor or are a guest of the sponsor. Guess what? They get in the way. They don't know where to walk off of the greens, they don't know where to stand. A lot of times the group behind is waiting on them.”

The PGA Tour veteran also said that each group needs to have someone dedicated to raking bunkers because caddies doing it only slows everyone down:

“Every group needs a raker. Just like the Open Championship. Have someone in each group rake the bunkers. Proper caddies take a lot of time and do an unbelievable job, as they should and as they need to, but it can cause backups.”

Glover also said that if every golfer truly learned the PGA Tour rules, they'd spend less time worrying about messing up and worrying about being found in violation of something.

