"It teaches you so much more about life" - Caitlin Clark reflects on the impact of sports on women after The Annika

Caitlin Clark recently reflected on the impact of sports on women after the 2024 Annika. Last week, the WNBA star competed in the Pro-Am event at the tournament, playing with Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam.

In an interview with SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was asked how important it was to her to see young girls participating in sports. Clark said:

"Yeah, it was obviously very instrumental in my life and it teaches you so much more about life and becoming a leader, becoming a great woman. I think it's been one of the best things I've got to do, the best opportunities I've had. I've made lifelong friendships, I've learned a lot, and luckily I'm only 22, so I got a ways to go still, but I'm just very fortunate."

This was Clark's second appearance at a pro-am event. She played in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic pro-am last year.

Talking about The Annika, Clark further said:

"Obviously, Gainbridge has done a great job with this event and obviously Annika [Sorenstam], it's been fun getting to meet her and obviously watching from afar now for a while, so it's been really fun and I'm just really thankful that I got to do this with everybody."

Caitlin Clark became the brand ambassador of Gainbridge earlier this year. The Insurance company has been sponsoring Annika Sorenstam's golf tournament since 2023.

Caitlin Clark to compete in the RSM Classic

Caitlin Clark will again be seen on the golf course this week, following the Annika. She'll be competing in her third pro-am event at the 2024 RSM Classic. The event will be held on Wednesday, November 20, at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons, Georgia.

The WNBA star will be paired with golfer Zach Johnson and the two will tee off at 8:30 am ET. Clark was paired with Johnson and Ludvig Aberg at the 2023 John Deere Classic's pro-am event. Both Johnson and Clark are Iowa natives.

NFL star Tom Brady will also be playing in the RSM Classic Pro-Am. He will tee off along with Ludvig Aberg. They will tee off at 11:30 am ET.

Notably, Clark will also participate in the 2024 RSM Classic Charity Putting event as an honorary caddie. The tournament organizers announced this on X (formerly Twitter) this week, writing:

"Special announcement!! @ CaitlinClark22 will be joining us as an honorary Caddie to support 12 great Golden Isles charities during the 2024 RSM Classic Charity Putting event. Wednesday, November 20 at 3:30 p.m. at the Speedway Putting Course behind the Lodge. #RSMClassic #ImpactBeyondMeasure"

The tournament will be held at 3:30 pm ET behind the Lodge at the Sea Island Golf Club.

