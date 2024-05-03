“It took me like two events to get used to it” - Adrian Meronk says life on LIV Golf feels like ‘elevated college experience’

Adrian Meronk is one of the newest members of LIV Golf. The Polish golfer joined the Saudi Circuit earlier this year and made his debut at the third season's opening event at Mayakoba. He has showcased a decent performance on the LIV Golf circuit thus far.

Recently, Adrian Meronk was featured in the latest episode of the Fairway To Heaven podcast, hosted by Jerry Foltz and Su-Ann Heng. He opened up about his experience on LIV Golf, expressing his enjoyment of playing and describing it as an "elevated college experience."

Speaking about his LIV Golf experience, Meronk said:

"I've been really enjoying it. Obviously, it took me two events to get used to it. But it feels like an elevated college experience. The team plays individually as a team, playing rounds with practice rounds with the teammates and going out for dinner with teammates." (26:43- 27:05)

Meronk also spoke about his time playing on the Challenge Tour, the European Tour, and the PGA Tour. He revealed the difficulty of getting familiar with people across different series but was happy playing on LIV.

"Me being from Poland, and the only one from Poland on tour, so when I got to Challenge Tour, I was kind of lonely cause they had French guys, German guys, and English guys all together. I didn't have anyone same when on European tour.

"It always took me some time to get to know people and then spend some time with them. So I've always been kind of lonely like traveling and eating dinners and it was probably going to happen the same on PGA as well. So I was like, I don't want to really go there, to be honest, so when I got an offer from LIV, I was quite excited," he added. (27:05-27:40)

Adrian Meronk teed it up at this week's LIV Golf Singapore event and following the first round of the event on Friday, May 3, he settled for a tie for eighth place with a score of under 4.

Sebastian Munoz took the lead in the game after shooting -6, coming from his round of seven birdies and a bogey. The final of the event will take place on Sunday, May 5, at the Sentosa Golf Club.

A quick recap of Adrian Meronk's performance on LIV Golf in 2024

Meronk made his debut on the breakaway series in February, playing at the Mayakoba event and shooting rounds of +4, -1, and +2 to settle for 47th place. While he didn't have a smooth start at the LIV Golf events, he bounced back at the Las Vegas event, finishing in 10th place.

Adrian Meronk has competed in six tournaments this season on LIV and has had four top-20 finishes. His most recent appearance was at the LIV Golf Adelaide event, where he finished in the 26th position.

The 30-year-old's worst of the season was recorded at the Mayakoba event, where he finished in 47th position while his best performances were recorded at LIV Golf Jeddah and Vegas, each of where he tied for 10th place.