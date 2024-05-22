"It truly was the best week ever” - Justin Thomas on feeling the love at Valhalla in 2024 PGA Championship

The PGA Championship is the only Major Justin Thomas had ever won in his career. Even though he didn't take home a third career trophy last weekend at Valhalla, it was an unforgettable experience that is unrivaled by any tournament Thomas has played.

The venue changes all the time, and in 2024, it landed at Valhalla Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. That is not far from where Thomas grew up, so he was sort of the local star for the tournament. The fans gave him the appropriate treatment all weekend long, leaving him feeling loved like never before.

Thomas said (via SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio):

"It truly was the best week ever. It was one of the coolest weeks of my career. I feel very fortunate to have some fans in different places we go, but that was hands down the most loved I've ever felt. Selfishly, it was pretty cool... I said, 'Dude, it s*cks that this week is over.' I had so much fun and I just enjoyed it so much. I hated it came to an end."

Thomas specifically mentioned an impressive chip-in he had on the 14th hole during the third round. He said the crowd's reaction was the loudest he'd ever generated.

Justin Thomas had "goosebumps for like five minutes" as a result. The golfer added that it's rare to get a standing ovation on the 18th hole when a player is in 10th place, so it was a great experience for him:

"I definitely will not forget it."

Thomas ended up in T8 with Scottie Scheffler, Robert Macintyre, and Billy Horschel. He was 13 under for the weekend. He had previously expressed an understanding that this trip back home would be an emotional one.

Thomas' return trip to Louisville didn't end with a win, as both Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau put in epic performances. Schauffele came out on top. Nevertheless, it is one tournament Thomas will always hold dear, even in comparison to victories.

Justin Thomas got emotional following the end of PGA Championship

Justin Thomas knew it was going to be an emotional week, but he was still overcome with feelings as he closed out his trip to Valhalla on May 19. Following the conclusion of his final round, tears welled up.

Justin Thomas after the PGA Championship

He said (via Golf Magic):

"That was pretty special walking up 18. Obviously wish I could've had a chance to win."It was just so much fun. I can't put it into words."

At this point, Thomas began to get overwhelmed with emotion. He eventually found the words to say:

"Yeah. It's just special. It was a fun week. I'm just glad I can do this and play in front of my hometown."

It was a rare chance for a Major tournament to be played in his hometown, and he took full advantage of it.