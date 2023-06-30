“It will not be us LIV guys doing the backtracking” - Ian Poulter says LIV Golf will not go away amid the PGA-PIF deal

Ian Poulter has been one of the strong advocates of LIV Golf. The golfer has defended the controversial Saudi-backed series multiple times in the past. In the wake of the latest PGA Tour-PIF alliance, the LIV golfer has come out to state that he is now waiting for the backtracking from the series’ critics.

Poulter, while opening up about LIV Golf’s future, said that he is “looking forward to all the servings of humble pie.” The comment from the ace golfer came as a jibe at the PGA Tour players and officials, who’ve been critical of the new circuit. He underlined that LIV will not be the ones ‘backtracking’ on their words.

Speaking to Telegraph Sport about the future of LIV Golf, Ian Poulter said while practising at LIV Golf Valderrama, as quoted by Golf Monthly:

"I am looking forward to all the servings of humble pie and it will not be us LIV guys doing the backtracking."

It’s pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time Poulter has made strong statements in defence of LIV Golf. Back in March, the British golfer had upped LIV fans’ spirits by stating that the ‘LIV Golf League was here to stay.’ Poulter was speaking in a Q&A session with fans on Instagram when he shared his views on the controversial league.

The former PGA Tour star added that he was “proud” of the series’ growth. Backing the circuit at the time, Poulter said:

"LIV Golf League is here to stay, it's only 30 rounds old. And every start-up business takes time… I'm so proud to see how far it's come in such a short space of time. It's an incredible business and product, and it will be incredible."

Furthermore, Poulter also dubbed the Ryder Cup teams’ move to disallow LIV Golf players as being ‘shameful.’ On a later occasion, the 47-year-old golfer lauded LIV for ‘changing the game’ and making the average golf fan’s experience better. Speaking after LIV Golf Adelaide, the golfer said that LIV did wonders for the region with a single event.

Players defend LIV Golf amid the PGA Tour-PIF deal

Apart from Ian Poulter, a few other LIV golfers also made some strong statements on the series’ future. Commenting on the LIV-PGA Tour-PIF situation, Martin Kaymer said that he has “difficulties believing LIV will go away in the next few years.” The Cleeks GC skipper put himself in the shoes of PIF and said that there was no reason to get rid of the new series.

Speaking at LIV Golf Valderrama, Kaymer said:

"If I was PIF, for example, and I create this baby and that baby becomes an adult and a success, why would I get rid of it? I don’t understand. This is just my common thinking with the knowledge I have. I don’t know what the plan is, but I have difficulties believing LIV will go away in the next few years. I just don’t see any reason why it should."

It is pertinent to note that the recent comments come in the wake of the June 6 announcement from the PGA Tour regarding an alliance with the PIF. However, it is also noteworthy that the details of the proposed deal and its impact on LIV are yet to be revealed.

Poll : 0 votes