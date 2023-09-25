“It would've been nice to at least get a call” – LIV Golf Chicago Bryson DeChambeau opens up on Ryder Cup snub by Zach Johnson

After winning the LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday, September 24, Bryson DeChambeau said he was at least hoping to get a phone call from US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson after being left out from this year's event.

DeChambeau rallied from behind on the final day at Rich Harvest Farms and shot 8-under-63 to win the LIV Golf Chicago. He finished at 13-under, beating Marc Leishman by a single stroke to win his second title of the season.

Last month, DeChambeau shot a remarkable 58 in the final round to win the LIV Golf Greenbrier. This victory had come at the right time, as Ryder Cup selections were just around the corner.

However, Johnson's picks left many, including him, disappointed, as only Brooks Koepka from the Saudi-backed circuit received a call-up for the biennial event.

Speaking at the post-match interview on Sunday, Bryson DeChambeau expressed his disappointment over the Ryder Cup snub.

He said, as per ASAP Sports:

"It would have been nice to at least just have a call. There are numerous people that I think Zach should have called out here, and we didn't get that. I understand, I get it, but we're nothing different. We're still competing. We're still working super hard to be the best we possibly can be."

He extended his best wishes to Koepka and the US team but added that not being on the plane to Rome was not feeling good.

He further said:

"It definitely does sting a little bit, but say what you want, we're still golfers, and I personally think that given the way I played this week, I could have definitely racked up some points for Team USA.

Bryson DeChambeau jumps to third in the LIV Golf 2023 season standings

The 30-year-old golfer jumped to third in the LIV Golf League's standings after his win at Chicago. He has aggregated 146 points so far, 24 points off the lead. Cameron Smith is still leading with 170 points.

Smith has claimed two wins and three other top-10 finishes this year. Talor Gooch, who has claimed three wins this year, is placed second at 162 points.

Below are the point standings for the LIV Golf League 2023:

Cameron Smith: 170 Talor Gooch: 162 Bryson DeChambeau: 146 Patrick Reed: 121 Brooks Koepka: 112 Branden Grace: 112 Dustin Johnson: 111 Mito Pereira: 107 Sebastian Muñoz: 101 Anirban Lahiri: 99 Harold Varner III: 97 Peter Uihlein: 94 Charles Howell III: 90 Dean Burmester: 88 Carlos Ortiz: 86 Marc Leishman: 75 Cameron Tringale: 75 Brendan Steele: 70 Sergio Garcia: 67 Richard Bland: 64 Joaquin Niemann: 56 Louis Oosthuizen: 55 Henrik Stenson: 55 Jason Kokrak: 55 Matthew Wolff: 49 Abraham Ancer: 47 Pat Perez: 47 Danny Lee: 41 Kevin Na: 41 Daniel Puig: 40 Sam Vincent: 38 Eugenio Chacarra: 27 Thomas Pieters: 25 Ian Poulter: 22 Bubba Watson: 20 Paul Casey: 19 Matt Jones: 18 Phil Mickelson: 17 Sam Horsfield: 16 Charl Schwartzel: 15 Graeme McDowell: 15 Andy Ogletree: 14 Laurie Canter: 12 Bernd Wiesberger: 8 Lee Westwood: 4 Joseph Morgan: 3 John Piot: 1 point Chase Koepka: 1 point Martin Kaymer: 0 Si Woo Kim: 0 Wade Ormsby: 0 Kyle Vincent: 0