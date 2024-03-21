J.B. Holmes withdraws from the Valspar Championship ahead of his first-round tee time

The Valspar Championship began Thursday, March 21 at the Inninsbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. Several players have withdrawn from the field before the start of the event, including J.B. Holmes, who announced his withdrawal minutes before his tee time.

The news that J.B. Holmes was withdrawing from the event was released by the X (formerly Twitter) PGA Tour Communications account, posting the following text:

J.B. Holmes WD from the Valspar Championship ahead of his 1:56 p.m. first-round tee time.

Earlier during the first round, the same X account had announced that Aaron Wise had also withdrawn from the event.

With the withdrawal of J.B. Holmes, the field is reduced to 152 players. Holmes was grouped with Adam Hadwin and Zach Johnson, who started at 1:56 pm (Eastern Time) as scheduled.

The Valspar Championship was the sixth opener of the season for J.B. Holmes. In the previous five, he had missed the cut.

Holmes is currently playing on the PGA Tour under a Major Medical Extension. In his 19-season career as a professional, he has five victories and 41 Top 10s on the PGA Tour.

A look back at the first round of the Valspar Championship

The Valspar Championship started this Thursday at 7:35 am (Eastern Time). Among the players who have already finished the first round, the best performance has been Adam Svensson, who leads the leaderboard with a score of 5 under. His performance included six birdies and one bogey.

Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell and Aaron Baddeley are tied for second place with a score of 4 under. Justin Suh, Justin Thomas, Seamus Power and five other players are chasing them tied at 3 under.

The top favorites are teeing off in the afternoon schedule. Jordan Spieth has played three holes with a score of 2 under. Brian Harman and Xander Schauffele are tied with a score of even par through the 4th.

Also finishing even par was two-time event winner Sam Burns. Defending champion Taylor Moore is playing for a score of 2 under through the 4th.