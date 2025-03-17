J.J. Spaun credits unique chair for ‘breathe in positivity’ during The Players 2025 weather delay

J.J. Spaun has credited Shiftwave's chair for getting him 'ready' for the remaining final round at the Players Championship on Sunday, March 16. The final round was suspended at 1:15 p.m. ET due to lightning and didn't resume until 5:15 p.m. ET.

The weather delay caused a gap of four hours between the play and postponed the playoffs until Monday, 9:00 a.m. ET. Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun will compete against each other in a three-hole playoff at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

In the post-round press conference, Spaun was asked how he spent his four hours during the weather delay. In response, the golfer disclosed exploring a unique relaxation method introduced by fellow golfer Charley Hoffman. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I hung out with Chuck, Charley Hoffman, in the performance center thing. It's actually funny, there's this chair called the Shiftwave -- I think that's what it's called. It's this vibrating -- it's not a massage chair, but it's got these magnets all over it that vibrate to kind of like a track -- like specific tracks."

"And you put this headset on and an eye mask, and he's like, Dude, you need to try this. It was like a 10-minute session. And I sat down and it was telling me, like, to breathe in positivity. And it was like, 'When you arise from this you're going to feel like you're ready to take on the day,' and maybe that's what I needed," he added.

In a recent test at Tulane University, it was reported that a Shiftwave chair can reduce significant anxiety and stress in a 15-minute session.

J.J. Spaun said that the weather delay helped him have "a little reset" by eating and recomposing himself. However, he added that he felt a sense of anxiety similar to the night before a big round and uncertainty about when play would resume.

How much has J.J. Spaun earned so far in 2025?

J.J. Spaun has had earnings of $1,856,472 from the tournament money in 2025 on the PGA Tour. He's currently 17th in the money list of the year. Russell Henley is on top with earnings of $5.48 million.

In eight starts, Spaun has one runner-up, two top-10, and three top-25 finishes. He's currently 15th in the FedEx Cup standings. His highest earnings came at the Cognizant Classic where he finished as a runner-up, earning $818,800.

Let's take a look at J.J. Spaun's performances and earnings in the 2025 season so far:

Sony Open in Hawaii : T3 ($513,300)

: ($513,300) The American Express : T29 ($57,640)

: ($57,640) Farmers Insurance Open : T15 ($132,732)

: ($132,732) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T33 ($99,000)

: ($99,000) WM Phoenix Open : Withdrawn (No earnings)

: (No earnings) The Genesis Invitational : T34 ($109,000)

: ($109,000) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : T2 ($818,800)

: ($818,800) Arnold Palmer Invitational: T31 ($126,000)

