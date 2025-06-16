J.J. Spaun made a 3 am CVS run for his daughter ahead of his US Open winning round

J.J. Spaun made an early morning CVS run for his daughter Violet after she felt sick before the start of the final round of the 2025 U.S. Open on Sunday, June 15. The American golfer was in contention for the title. After 54 holes, he settled in second place and started the final round just a stroke behind third-round leader Sam Burns.

Sunday started for J.J. Spaun with a CVS run. After winning the Major, the PGA Tour pro revealed that his younger daughter, Violet, had a stomach bug and she was vomiting all night. They had to make an early morning checkup for the baby before he officially started with the final round of the Major.

“Today I was running to CVS in downtown because my daughter had a stomach bug and was vomiting all night long," Spaun said (via Nuclr Golf). "I was just like, okay, my wife was up at 3:00 a.m., and she's like, Violet is vomiting all over. She can't keep anything down….”

J.J. Spaun had a tough start to his game on Sunday. He made three back-to-back bogeys on the first three holes, derailing his chances for the title. And things got worse by adding two more on the front nine. He reflected on his tough start at the Major’s final round, saying:

“It was kind of a rough start to the morning. I'm not blaming that on my start, but it kind of fit the mold of what was going on, the chaos. I don't think I had any -- I didn't really -- like when I go back home after the round, my kids are there, and it's such a big distraction where I'm not even having to dwell on anything or think too much, which is a good thing.”

Eventually, he made a much-needed comeback on the back nine. A birdie on the 12th brought some relief for him after the tough start, and then he added another birdie on the 14th. He had a minor hiccup on the 15th, carding an unexpected bogey on par 4, but bounced back with two back-to-back birdies on the final two holes to seize the title.

J.J. Spaun signs the final scorecard of the US Open 2025 with his daughter

J.J. Spaun won the U.S. Open 2025 on Father’s Day, and intriguingly, he signed his final round scorecard with his daughter. A picture of the beautiful moment was shared by the PGA Tour on its Instagram account with a caption that reads:

"Signing the winning U.S. Open scorecard on Father’s Day with your two daughters. It does not get better than this."

J.J. Spaun was seen holding both his daughters, Emerson and Violet, while signing the card. Even after making his final birdie putt, Spaun went straight to celebrate the win with his family. He shared a kiss with his wife, Melody, and then hugged his daughters to celebrate the win.

J.J. Spaun has been happily married to Melody since 2019. Next month, the couple will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary. They welcomed their elder daughter, Emerson Lili, in 2020, and three years later, in 2023, welcomed another baby girl, Violet Windsor.

