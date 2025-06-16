J.J. Spaun overtakes Bryson DeChambeau, others to career-best top-10 ranking after US Open win

J.J. Spaun has surpassed Bryson DeChambeau and other top-ranked players in the Official World Golf Rankings after winning the 2025 US Open. The American golfer won his maiden Major at the Oakmont Country Club, registering a two-stroke win and earning 100 OWGR points, which helped him achieve his career-best ranking. He is currently ranked eighth in the world, surpassing last year's US Open winner DeChambeau, who struggled with his game and failed to make the cut line, and has slipped down to 13th.

Spaun also surpassed Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg, and Viktor Hovland in the OWGR. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is still ranked World No. 1, followed by Rory McIlroy. Xander Schauffele settled in third, followed by Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Russell Henley, and Sepp Straka. He also earned 750 FedEx Cup points with the win and $4.3 million in prize money.

The awards did not stop there. Spaun has earned a 10-year exemption to play at the US Open and a five-year exemption in the other three Majors. In addition, he jumped 10 spots in the US team Ryder Cup standings, currently ranked third after surpassing DeChambeau, Thomas, and Morikawa. Scheffler tops the standings, followed by Schauffele. The top six will automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup after the 2025 BMW Championship.

"I have no words to describe the moment" – J.J. Spaun on winning the 2025 US Open

It was a special win for J.J. Spaun. He broke his almost three-year winless streak at the Major. His daughters, Emerson and Violet, were there to cheer for him with his wife, Melody.

After making the final birdie on the 18th, Spaun walked to his kids, hugged them, and celebrated the big moment. In the post-round press conference, he reflected on lifting the trophy and celebrating with his daughters.

"It was a very touching moment to see my girls there. They've never -- well, my oldest daughter, she was at the Valero when I won, and she was about the same age as my youngest daughter now. It was so cool to just have my whole family there on Father's Day," J.J. Spaun said. "It's just incredible. I have no words to describe the moment and them being able to see me as the winner."

Spaun welcomed his elder daughter Emerson in 2020 and won his maiden PGA Tour event in 2022. Then in 2023, he was blessed with Violet.

