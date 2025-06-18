J.J. Spaun reveals $6.1B-worth investor’s MLB team reached out to him following the US Open as he details his win’s “aftermath”

J.J. Spaun will be playing in the 2025 Travelers Championship from June 19 to 22 at TPC River Highlands, just days after his memorable win at the U.S. Open. Speaking ahead of the event, Spaun revealed that the Los Angeles Dodgers, the MLB team owned by billionaire investor Mark Walter, who has a reported net worth of $6.1 billion, reached out to him following his major win.

The 34-year-old captured his first major title with back-to-back birdies on the final two holes at Oakmont Country Club. He was the only player to finish under par, winning the tournament at 1-under 279.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday at TPC River Highlands, Spaun reflected on the 'whirlwind' that followed his breakthrough moment. He said:

"I m not fully in the clouds still, but we're getting a little below the ceiling, the cloud ceiling, but yeah, it's been, you know, a whirlwind, and everything that's the aftermath of this whole championship has been so crazy."

Trending

J.J. Spaun also said the Dodgers' reaching out was one of the unexpected moments in the days following his win.

"All these doors opening, and it's stuff that you, you know, you don't expect, you know, ever really to happen in your career, you know, you have, you know, the Dodgers reaching out, and, uh, you know, Ryder Cup potential," Spaun added.

Expand Tweet

J.J. Spaun’s win also boosted him to third in the Ryder Cup points standings. He now sits just behind Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, with Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa right behind him. All six are currently in strong positions to make Team USA for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black later this year.

J.J. Spaun took a great leap in OWGR rankings after his US Open win

J.J. Spaun made a massive jump in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) following his win at the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club. At the start of the season, he was ranked 166th in the world. After winning his first major, he jumped to the World No. 8 position.

The win also moved Spaun to sixth in the FedEx Cup standings, putting him in a strong position to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship for the first time in his career. Along with the trophy, Spaun earned $4.3 million as the winner’s share.

In the 2025 season, Spaun has played in 17 events so far. He has recorded one win, two runner-up, and five top-10 finishes. His second-place finishes came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and THE PLAYERS Championship.

Here is a look at J.J. Spaun’s performance this season:

Sony Open in Hawaii – T3, - 15

– T3, 15 The American Express – T29, - 14

– T29, 14 Farmers Insurance Open – T15, -1

– T15, -1 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T33, -9

– T33, -9 WM Phoenix Open – W/D, +2

– W/D, +2 The Genesis Invitational – T34, E

– T34, E Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T2, - 17

– T2, 17 Arnold Palmer Invitational – T31, +1

– T31, +1 THE PLAYERS Championship – P2, -12

– P2, -12 Texas Children's Houston Open – CUT, -2

– CUT, -2 Masters Tournament – 50, +7

– 50, +7 RBC Heritage – T42, -5

– T42, -5 Truist Championship – T17, -7

– T17, -7 PGA Championship – T37, +1

– T37, +1 Charles Schwab Challenge – T6, -7

– T6, -7 The Memorial Tournament – CUT, +6

– CUT, +6 US Open – 1, -1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More