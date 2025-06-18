J.J. Spaun's caddie hilariously recalls 'blacking out' on course during US Open win celebrations

J.J. Spaun's caddie, Mark Carens, hilariously recalled blacking out on the course during the US Open victory celebrations. Spaun won the US Open, the third major of the PGA Tour schedule, at the Oakmont Country Club.

The tricky terrain of the course, along with rain-stricken weather, caused difficulties throughout the week, but Spaun navigated through all the hurdles to win his maiden major title. Following his win, his caddie joined the SiriusXM podcast and shared his reaction after the golfer's win. Carens said:

“I blacked out because it looked so like it. All I remember is the roar. I've never heard a louder roar than that. Then I don't know what happened.”

Carens has been Spaun's caddie since April 2021, and the duo were together during his last year's T3 finish at the Wyndham Championship. Carens was also beside the golfer during his 2022 victory at the Valero Texas Open, where Spaun finished with 13-under.

J.J. Spaun won the US Open by defeating Robert MacIntyre with a two-shot lead. Spaun scored 1-under with 66 in the opening round of the tournament, with the help of four birdies on the back nine.

In the second round, Spaun fired 72 with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, he shot 69 and 72 with three and four birdies, respectively.

What did J.J. Spaun say after winning the US Open?

J.J. Spaun joined the post-tournament press conference at the US Open and shared his feelings of victory at the Oakmont Country Club. He added how he worked on every shot for perfection, and finally, his hard work paid off in the major tournament. He said, via ASAP Sports:

“It just, it felt like, as bad as things were going, I just still tried to just commit to every shot. I tried to just continue to dig deep. I've been doing it my whole life. I think that's been the biggest difference this year has been being able to do that. Fortunately, I dug very deep on the back nine, and things went my way, and here we are with the trophy.

“I grew up watching golf. I was a young kid, wanted to play golf. I loved golf. It was a passion for me growing up. I always played with my parents growing up…That's kind of when I realized my potential. I just kept going, like one foot in front of the other.”

Last year, J.J. Spaun didn't play the US Open, and his last tournament was the Memorial Tournament, where he missed the cut line after shooting 1-under.

