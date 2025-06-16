J.J. Spaun’s LAB putter steals the show at US Open 2025: WITB explored

J.J. Spaun’s LAB putter stole the show at the 2025 US Open. His latest putter helped him to tackle the tricky Oakmont Country Club terrain, and the Lab Golf introduced this new putter by adding a chisel to the original Lie Angle Balanced putter to make it more compact.

Rithmic Golf’s X page shared two photos of the putter, and with that, they wrote a caption:

“J.J Spaun opens with a 66 to lead the US Open at Oakmont. The difference, his L.A.B DF3. Spaun gained 4.19 strokes putting on the field.”

Spaun’s 2025 golf bag also carried a Titleist GT3 driver and TaylorMade Qi10 3-wood with a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX shaft. The bag included TaylorMade Qi10 5-wood; Srixon ZXi5 and Srixon ZXi7 (5-PW) irons; Cleveland RTX ZipCore (50), Cleveland RTZ (54), and Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore (60) wedges; and Srixon Z-Star Diamond ball.

Spaun won the US Open with 1-under in total after scoring 66 in the first round with four birdies on the back nine. Next, he fired 72 in the second round with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, he fired 69 and 72 with three and four birdies, respectively.

What did J.J. Spaun say after winning the US Open?

J.J. Spaun joined the post-tournament press conference at the US Open to share his thoughts on winning the major tournament. He added that his journey started with junior golf, and finally, he won the US Open title. His words read, via ASAP Sports:

“It just, it felt like, as bad as things were going, I just still tried to just commit to every shot. I tried to just continue to dig deep. I've been doing it my whole life. I think that's been the biggest difference this year has been being able to do that. Fortunately, I dug very deep on the back nine, and things went my way, and here we are with the trophy.

“I grew up watching golf. I was a young kid, wanted to play golf. I loved golf. It was a passion for me growing up…One thing led to another…I didn't get put through academies. I didn't play the AJGA.That's kind of when I realized my potential. I just kept going, like one foot in front of the other. Junior golf, college golf, turning pro, and now here I am with the U.S. Open trophy.”

This was Spaun's first victory at a major tournament. Before the 2025 US Open, his best finish at a major tournament came at the 2022 Masters Tournament, where he finished in T23.

