J.J. Spaun's victory at the 2025 US Open has sparked significant attention, not just for him but also for the equipment he trusted. His putter, the LAB Golf DF3, played a significant role in his win and became the center of discussion among golf enthusiasts. Recently, sports influencer and LAB golf ambassador, Sabrina Andolpho, shared a series of Instagram stories highlighting Spaun's putter.

Andolpho reshared an original reel collaboration by the PGA Tour, USGA, and US Open Golf. It featured the winning shot of Spaun from the Oakmont Country Club. She wrote a message over the post as:

"Wow... JJ won the US Open with a Df3 @labgolfputters.. L.A.B. golf is just too good. I'm using the Oz.1i now and LOVE It, but I was on fire with the DF3...maybe I'll switch back🤔"

Sabrina Andolpho's Instagram story featuring JJ Spaun's US Open victory moment

The next story Andolpho shared was an original post by golf instructor Michael Manavian and lab golf putters. It featured a picture of Spaun after he won the play. She reshared the post by pointing an arrow towards Spaun's putter and a caption that read:

"LET'S GO! @labgolfputters so happy to be a part of the L.A.B. golf team🙏"

Sabrina Andolpho's Instagram story featuring JJ Spaun's LAB putter

LAB Golf's DF3 putter is designed with LAB's Lie Angle Balance technology. It keeps the putter face square through the stroke without torque. His model has a center-shafted design and a matte black finish. The Df3 is milled from aluminium.

Spaun gained over 10.4 strokes putting during the tournament, including a clutch 65-foot birdie on the final hole. His full bag included a Titleist Gt3 driver, TaylorMade Qi10 fairway woods, and Srixon ZX7 irons. Additionally, Spaun's US Open victory has significantly surged his OWGR rankings.

J.J. Spaun soars to World No. 8 after stunning US Open victory at Oakmont

J.J. Spaun finished 1-under-par at Oakmont, two strokes clear of the field, to claim the biggest win of his career. It automatically made a massive lead in his official world golf ranking. At the start of 2024, Spaun had slid as low as No. 166 and entered this season still outside the top 100.

But after a series of strong performances this season, and finally clinching the US Open title, Spaun is now ranked No. 8. His performance also pushed him to sixth in the FedEx Cup standings. Speaking on SiriusXM PG ATOUR Radio with Taylor Zarzour, he said:

I think I'm just maybe getting older and wiser. But I think a lot has to do with perspective, knowing that golf isn't my life. I'm raising two beautiful girls and having a great family. And just kind of accepting whatever gets thrown my way," he said.

J.J. Spaun made five bogeys in his first six holes on Sunday, falling five shots behind. However, he regained his strength and delivered a composed comeback to win the title.

