J.J. Spaun sets unique career record during US Open round 1 at Oakmont

J.J. Spaun set a unique record during the first round of the ongoing US Open at Oakmont. Spaun was the lone player to record a bogey-less round on Thursday.

The new career record of the golfer was shared by the PGA Tour communications’ X page on June 13, and it read:

“J.J. Spaun was the lone player in the field without a bogey (or worse) in the first round of the U.S. Open. It was his first career bogey-free round in a major.”

The PGA Tour communications’ X page also shared that it was Spaun’s seventh time leading/co-leading a PGA Tour tournament after the first round. They wrote:

“This is J.J. Spaun's seventh time leading/co-leading after the first round on TOUR (0-for-6) and first time in a major. Earlier this season, he co-led after the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship (finished 2nd in a playoff).”

J.J. Spaun is currently one shot ahead of Thriston Lawrence, and his total score is 4 under after the opening round.

J.J. Spaun and others’ tee times and pairings for the second round of the US Open

J.J. Spaun will start play with Tom Kim and Taylor Pendrith at 12:52 pm on the first tee. Next to them, Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, and Hideki Matsuyama will tee off at 1:03 pm on the same tee. Meanwhile, Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, and Takumi Kanaya will start at 6:45 am for the second round. Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, and Lance Simpson are the last group to tee off at 2:42 pm. Here's a list of tee times for the second round of the US Open ( all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. – Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya

6:56 a.m. – Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays

7:07 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace

7:18 a.m. – Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor

7:29 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

7:40 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka

7:51 a.m. – Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston

8:02 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon

8:13 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap

8:24 a.m. – Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz

8:35 a.m. – Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zachery Pollo (a)

8:46 a.m. – James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto

8:57 a.m. – Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee

12:30 p.m. – Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty

12:41 p.m. – Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole

12:52 p.m. – Tom Kim, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Pendrith

1:03 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

1:14 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy

1:25 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

1:36 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover

1:47 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson

1:58 p.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower

2:09 p.m. – Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer

2:20 p.m. – James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a)

2:31 p.m. – Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup

2:42 p.m. – Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a)

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. – Frederic LaCroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow

6:56 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox

7:07 a.m. – Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk

7:18 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

7:29 a.m. – Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy

7:40 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

7:51 a.m. – Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed

8:02 a.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger

8:13 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

8:24 a.m. – Ben James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger

8:35 a.m. – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter

8:46 a.m. – Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez R., Roberto Díaz

8:57 a.m. – Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser

12:30 p.m. – Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips

12:41 p.m. – Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim

12:52 p.m. – Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks

1:03 p.m. – Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

1:14 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau

1:25 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

1:36 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre

1:47 p.m. – Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry

1:58 p.m. – Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin

2:09 p.m. – Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard

2:20 p.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen

2:31 p.m. – Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson

2:42 p.m. – Philip Barbaree, Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins

