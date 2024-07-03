Jack Nicklaus lists four players including Ludvig Aberg while naming his ‘favourite swing’ on the PGA Tour

Jack Nicklaus has recently listed his favorite swing and four players made it to the list. The list features Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele along upcoming star Ludvig Aberg.

Jack Nicklaus is considered arguably the greatest golfer in history. He claimed 117 professional tournaments in his career including record 18 major championships.

Recentlythe 84-year-old golf veteran had a Q&A session with Trevor Immelman of CBS. On the question of his favorite swing, he first took McIlroy's name but asked for a bit more discipline from him. He said:

"Discipline meaning I think that Rory loses the ball left too often and some times and particularly on holes that he shouldn't lose a left on. There time and places where you could you could miss the ball in the wrong place.

"But when you got a swing as good as Rory's when you get to a place you just can't do that. And I'm a big Rory fan."

Jack Nicklaus added that he loved McIlroy as a person and golfer but wished he had more discipline at the right moments. He also picked Schauffele, Scheffler, and Aberg as his other favorites.

"I like Aberg's swing," he continued. "I think he's going to be a really good golfer. And I think he's already a pretty good golfer in his first year. Even though he just now won, was Schauffele as the first major I like his action. I think he's good.

"I think Scheffler although he looks unusual, the way his footwork is his swing path is sensational," he added.

"It's the one I’m playing right now" - Jack Nicklaus names his best shot

Last month, Jack Nicklaus held a session during the Memorial Tournament. During the session, he was asked about the best part of the game. The veteran golfer didn't answer objectively and instead provided a detailed response.

"Well, the game of golf isn’t, isn’t a part, there are many parts of the game,” he said as per Golf. com. "People often ask me, what’s my favorite shot that I play, and I said, 'It’s the one I’m playing right now.' If that’s not your favorite shot when you're playing it, then you better work on it until it becomes your favorite shot."

For the uninitiated, the Memorial Tournament was founded by Nicklaus in 1976. He won the tournament two times in his career. This year Scheffler emerged victorious at Muirfield Village Golf Club after his one-shot win over Collin Morikawa.

