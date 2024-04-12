Jack Nicklaus has won six Green Jackets, the most by any golfer and he gave Augusta National a treasure trove of stories, but even the best golfer to have graced the planet, had ‘moments’ that he is embarrassed about, but never shy to share.

In 1964, Nicklaus lost to the ‘King’ Arnold Palmer by a massive six shots, but he has some other memories, too. He recalled that at the iconic Par-3 12th hole at the Augusta National, he hit his 8-iron, which could have hit the Jones and Roberts, who were watching him from just right of the tee box.

Jack Nicklaus shanked his tee shot short of Rae’s Creek. He would make a bogey, but that was relief considering the consequences of hitting either of hitting the Masters co-founders.

“I almost killed Bob Jones and Clifford Roberts,” Jack Nicklaus said. “Shanked it right over their head. … Their cart was out in front here about 20, 25 yards on the right side, and I put it right over their head with an 8-iron. I nearly made ‘3.’”

Jack Nicklaus shares a hilarious Bing Crosby anecdote

When you meet the legends, as we do at the annual Thursday press gathering alongside Gary Player and Tom Watson, there are stories galore. One of Jack Nicklaus’ story shared this time was on his birthday when he was playing in the Crosby Clambake at Pebble Beach.

The ‘Bear’ recalled,

“We were having a little group together down at the room and in our room, probably eight or 10 people were there. A friend of mine calls, ‘Hey, Jack, happy birthday. Somebody wants to say happy birthday to you.’

“And a guy got on the phone and sang ‘Happy Birthday’ all the way through, and I could barely hear and so forth and so on. He said, ‘Happy birthday, Jack.’ And I gave it real businesslike, as I might in those days, ‘Who am I speaking with, please?’

“ ‘It’s Bing Crosby, Jack. Happy birthday.’”

“I’m sitting there listening to Bing Crosby sing ‘Happy Birthday,’ and I don’t even know it.

Indeed, the 8-iron shank was embarrassing, and imagine Bing Crosby singing ‘Happy Birthday’ and you not recognising it! Yet, Jack Nicklaus, charming as always, shares it all with a laugh.