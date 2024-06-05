Jack Nicklaus is not invested in the ongoing PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations. The 84-year-old golf legend has come out to state that he isn’t fully updated on the deal. However, the Golden Bear backed PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan and opined that the American circuit is in “pretty good hands.”

Nicklaus was addressing the media ahead of the 2024 Memorial Tournament when he detailed his position in the PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal. The veteran, who has been a voice for professional golfers, said he has distanced himself from the talks involving the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). The 18-time major winner jokingly said he lives in Florida and is “not part of the problems of professional golf.”

Replying to a media query about the “problems in professional golf,” Jack Nicklaus said on Tuesday, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I live in Florida now. I’m not part of the problems of professional golf (laughing)… I’ve tried to stay out of what’s going with the Tour and LIV.”

Notably, the PGA Tour and the PIF had originally agreed to a deadline of Dec. 31, 2023, to finalise a deal between the sides. This was later changed by mutual agreement. Despite claiming to ‘distance’ himself from the talks, Nicklaus chose to back the PGA Tour in the move.

He added:

“I think they’re working on it (PIF deal). But I think (PGA Tour is) in pretty good hands. A couple of months ago, I called Jay (Monahan) to talk about it. I said, ‘Jay, I’m worried a little bit about what’s going on.’ I said, ‘Are you doing all right, or are you not?’ And he said, ‘We’re doing fine.’ I said, ‘That’s all I need to know. So, as far as I know, the Tour’s doing fine, and their problems are going to get worked out. How it is, I don’t know.”

It is pertinent to note that Jack Nicklaus was involved in the creation of the modern PGA Tour in 1968. The golfer has since been heavily invested in the circuit’s functioning. However, the now 84-year-old seems less involved in the ongoing negotiations.

Jack Nicklaus lauds Tiger Woods’ role on the PGA Tour board

Apart from Jay Monahan, Jack Nicklaus also confessed to trusting Tiger Woods. The golf legend said that the now-PGA Tour Policy Board member “has a lot of experience” and will make a “great contribution” to the circuit’s future. However, he reiterated that he doesn’t keep himself updated on the Tour's day-to-day minutiae.

Jack Nicklaus said:

“Tiger (Woods) has a lot of experience, he’s been around long enough, he’s not going to play a whole lot more. He can still contribute… I think it’s great that he wants to contribute and be part of it (PGA Tour). I think it’s great that the guys want him to contribute. So, I’m delighted to see him on the board. He’ll make a great contribution.”

Notably, Tiger Woods joined the PGA Tour Policy Board as its sixth player-director in August of last year. Following this, the 15-time major champion has been directly involved in the circuit’s functioning, including the PGA-PIF negotiations. He is also part of the subcommittee formed exclusively for the deal.