2024 Jack Nicklaus Award winner Jackson Koivun has said that he admires PGA Tour player Ludvig Aberg as he prepares to tee off at this week's Memorial Tournament. Aberg, who became the first golfer to earn a PGA Tour card through the University program in 2023, has been phenomenal with his game.

He showcased his golfing talents in his rookie year by winning on the European and PGA tours, and competing in the Ryder Cup. The Swedish golfer is an inspiration for college players.

Jackson Koivun won the 2024 Jack Nicklaus Award for his phenomenal performances this season in collegiate golf and earned a spot at the 2024 Memorial Tournament. As he gears up to compete with professionals, including Ludvig Aberg, Koivun opened up about college players playing alongside professional Tour players.

He expressed his excitement about playing in a stellar field of professionals, which includes eight of the top-10 players in the Official World Golf Rankings. He also spoke about college stars Nick Dunlap and Ludvig Aberg, who now play professionally.

Dunlap became an overnight star earlier this year after winning The American Express as an amateur and soon after embarked on his professional journey. Jackson Koivun revealed that he played with Dunlap before but had not had the opportunity to compete against Aberg. He said (via Ten Golf's YouTube channel at 2:50-3:16):

"I think college guys can definitely compete if they're on their games. I think professionals are very good at being a lot more more consistent than college players and I played a little bit against (Nick) Dunlap.

"I never really got to play against Ludvig in college golf, but I know DL. He's a great player and a great person. And I know I can compete with him, and hopefully, I can compete with these guys this week."

Koivun also appreciated Aberg's incredible season last year and called him his inspiration. He added (10:42-11:18):

"Ludvig's a great player. he's done so much for not only professional golf (but) for college golf. Kind of opening the eyes of patrons and the PGA tour of how good these Collegiate guys are and with the PGA tour.

"I think that's just going to keep growing opportunities for guys like me and even younger that there's going to be more opportunities coming through with that program because of guys like that. And he kind of inspires me, which shows that he's put his name on some of these awards that I've won and that I can go do what he's doing and just compete like him."

It is important to note that Nick Dunlap, Ludvig Aberg and Jackson Koivun will all compete at the 2024 Memorial Tournament.

When will Jackson Koivun tee off at the Memorial Tournament 2024?

The first round of the 2024 Memorial Tournament will start on Thursday, June 6, at 7:40 a.m. ET. Jackson Koivun will tee off with Brandt Snedeker at 2:00 p.m. ET on the first tee hole of the Muirfield Village Golf Course.

Nick Dunlap will tee off in a group with Matt Kuchar at 8:00 a.m. ET, while Ludvig Aberg will pair up with current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. They will tee off at 10:20 a.m. ET. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas start their game together, while Brian Harman and Jordan Spieth tee off together.

The 2024 Memorial Tournament is a signature event with a 72-hole stroke format. After four rounds, it will conclude on Sunday, June 9.