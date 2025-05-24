Jail-returned Angel Cabrera gets candid about making a strong comeback – “You always feel the same thing”

Angel Cabrera candidly reflected on making a strong comeback at the 2025 Senior PGA Championship after returning from jail. The Argentine golfer was allegedly accused of domestic violence and was sentenced to prison back in 2021 for two years.

He was released on parole in 2023, and this week he is playing at the 2025 Senior PGA Championship. He had a good outing this week in the senior major, and after two rounds, he is in contention for the title.

In the post-round press conference of the Senior PGA Championship, Angel Cabrera talked about his game and said (via ASAP Sports):

"You always feel the same thing. Anytime you are in a position that you could win, you feel the adrenaline.

He further talked about his chance to win the event.

"Obviously I knew I could win, but I didn't know it was going to happen so early, and the fact that I could win early in the season gives you a lot of impetus and momentum for winning the next tournament."

Meanwhile, it was Vijay Singh who is in the lead after two rounds of the Senior PGA Championship in a tie with Cameron Percy and Y.E. Yang. Phillip Archer settled in a tie for fourth place with Thomas Bjørn, Søren Kjeldsen, Jason Caron, Padraig Harrington, Shane Bertsch, and Robert Karlsson.

Exploring the leaderboard of the Senior PGA Championship featuring Angel Cabrera

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 Senior PGA Championship after two rounds:

T1 Vijay Singh: -6

T1 Cameron Percy: -6

T1 Y.E. Yang: -6

T4 Phillip Archer: -4

T4 Thomas Bjørn: -4

T4 Søren Kjeldsen: -4

T4 Jason Caron: -4

T4 Padraig Harrington: -4

T4 Shane Bertsch: -4

T4 Robert Karlsson: -4

T11 Ángel Cabrera: -3

T11 Darren Clarke: -3

T11 Justin Leonard: -3

T11 Richard Bland: -3

T11 Stewart Cink: -3

T16 Bradley Dredge: -2

T16 Miguel Angel Jiménez: -2

T16 Keith Horne: -2

T16 Darren Fichardt: -2

T16 Felipe Aguilar: -2

21 Retief Goosen: -1

T22 Jeff Schmid: E

T22 Scott Hend: E

T22 Steve Stricker: E

T22 Lee Westwood: E

T22 Michael Allen: E

T22 Tim O'Neal: E

T22 Ernie Els: E

T22 Paul Broadhurst: E

T22 Matt Gogel: E

T31 Birk Nelson: +1

T31 Mark Hensby: +1

T31 Mick Smith: +1

T31 Simon Griffiths: +1

T31 Greg Owen: +1

T31 David Duval: +1

T31 Tim Cantwell: +1

T31 David Toms: +1

T31 Brian Gay: +1

T31 Mario Tiziani: +1

T31 Brendan Jones: +1

T42 Shingo Katayama: +2

T42 Steve Flesch: +2

T42 Alex Cejka: +2

T42 Andrew Marshall: +2

T42 Billy Andrade: +2

T42 Andre Stolz: +2

T42 Bob Sowards: +2

T49 Adilson da Silva: +3

T49 Mark Walker: +3

T49 Tim Petrovic: +3

T49 Jeff Gove: +3

T49 Peter Baker: +3

T49 Woody Austin: +3

T49 Harrison Frazar: +3

T49 Ricardo Gonzalez: +3

T49 Ken Tanigawa: +3

T49 Stephen Gallacher: +3

T49 Patrik Sjöland: +3

T49 Richard Green: +3

T61 Joe Durant: +4

T61 Scott Hunter: +4

T61 Scott Parel: +4

T61 Steven Alker: +4

T61 Mark Wilson: +4

T61 Stephen Ames: +4

T61 Kirk Triplett: +4

T61 Colin Montgomerie: +4

T61 Jeff Maggert: +4

T61 Simon Khan: +4

T61 Gregory Bisconti: +4

