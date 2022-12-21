Jailed Angel Cabrera among past champions to miss 2023 Masters 

Augusta National released a list of invitees for the 2023 Masters. While the list includes several big names from both the PGA Tour and the controversial LIV Golf, many past champions are missing from the list.

Past champions like Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Tommy Aaron, Jack Burke Jr., Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Ian Woosnam, Angel Cabrera, Raymond Floyd, Trevor Immelman, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O’Meara, Gary Player and Fuzzy Zoeller.

Angel Cabrera missing from the Masters 2023 invited list

Angel Cabrera waving after his 2009 Masters win

Angel Cabrera, a two-time Major champion, has not found his name on the invite list. Cabrera was sentenced to prison for an additional 28 months last month. He was first arrested in July 2021 for assaulting, threatening, and harassing his partner of 2016-18, Cecilia Torres Mana.

Masters Chairman Fred Ridley released a statement on Tuesday announcing that players complying with the given criteria will be eligible for the Masters 2023. It is clear that LIV Golf professionals have been allowed to feature in the Major.

The list had the names of the PGA Tour's defected players like Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, and many other LIV Golf professionals.

The upcoming Masters will take place in April 2023 and will see the usual PGA Tour names like Tiger Woods, Roy McIlroy, John Rahm, Max Homa, and others.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion at the Augusta National Golf Club, who won his first Major, beating Rory McIlroy by a margin of three strokes.

Angel Cabrera's career highlights

Angel Cabrera with 2007 US Open trophy, his first Major championship on Tour

Cabrera has 53 professional wins. He has had more success on the Argentine Tour where he has won 24 times. His first Major came at the 2007 US Open. His second win in the Majors came at the 2009 Masters. He was the first South American to win the Masters. In fact, he is still the only one to do so.

He has won three PGA Tour titles, five European tour titles, including two Majors. Cabrera's victory at the 2001 Argentine Open was his first European Tour. It was counted as a European Tour win as it was sanctioned on a one-time basis by the European Tour.

Cabrera won the BMW Championship, which is the most important event on the European Tour outside the Majors and the World Golf Championships. That year, Cabrera reached No. 9, his highest in OWGR.

His 2007 US Open win came with a score of 5 overs, beating runners-up Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by a margin of one stroke. This made him the first Argentine player to succeed at the U.S. Open and the second to win a Major.

Cabrera 's second Major was the 2009 Masters Tournament, which he won in a sudden-death playoff after a three-way tie with Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry.

Cabrera once again came close to winning the 2013 Masters when he lost to Adam Scott with a birdie on the second extra hole.

Cabrera hasn't won much on Major tours and he has played mostly in the South American Tours.

