Japan's Kazuki Higa's matches lowest nine-hole score on PGA Tour 2025 at Baycurrent Classic

Japan's Kazuki Higa matched the lowest nine-hole score on the PGA Tour 2025 at the Baycurrent Classic. Higa was playing at the Baycurrent Classic, and he finished at T7 on the leaderboard after the second round. On the second day, Higa had the lowest nine-hole score of 28 at the PGA Tour 2025.

The PGA Tour communications shared a post about the same on X. They mentioned that Higa’s 28 on the front nine of the Baycurrent Classic was a feat achieved by other golfers like Kurt Kitayama on the third day of the 3M Open, Brendan Valdes on the opening round of the 3M Open, and Jesper Svensson in the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Kazuki Higa's 28 on the front nine during the second round of the Baycurrent Classic matches the lowest nine-hole score on TOUR this season. Others: Kurt Kitayama/R3/3M Open Brendan Valdes/R1/3M Open Jesper Svensson/R3/Texas Children's Houston Open

After two rounds of the Baycurrent Classic, Higa scored a total of 6 under. Higa fired 72 in the opening round of the tournament with two birdies on the last nine. He shot 64 in the second round of the tournament with eight birdies on the front nine of the event.

PGA Tour pro Sahith Theegala shares his thoughts on playing at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic

Sahith Theegala joined a post-tournament press conference of the Baycurrent Classic on Thursday and shared his playing experience at the event. He talked about how the weather conditions were favorable for hitting the balls, and there were a lot of scoring opportunities. (via ASAP Sports):

“Played really well, hit the ball great from the start of the day all the way to the end. It was tough to hit anything close today, pins were great pins for the conditions. I thought the setup was awesome considering the wind, very fair. Definitely a lot of scoring opportunities but also just really hard to make putts, and I didn't make anything. Made one on the last hole, I shouldn't say that. But hit the ball so solid. Really happy with the way that's been going. Napa was probably my first full strength tournament back so hit the ball great there as well.”

He continued,

“At first look felt a lot easier, but you can get some really tricky pins out here. I think if the rain stays away, if the greens get a little firmer, you can definitely see some tough scoring out there. I do think if the greens stay soft it's very doable to shoot low out there, but it will penalize bad shots. I think it's a great venue. It's actually tough to gauge what the actual scoring's going to be like. The greens are super pure. “

Theegala last played at the Procore Championship to finish at T38 after scoring 6 under. His only top 20 finish of the season came at the Genesis Invitational with a T17 after scoring 3 under.

