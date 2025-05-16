Jason Day flaunts $203 shoes at PGA Championship: How to buy and more explored

Jason Day flaunted his latest shoes at the PGA Championship. The PGA Championship’s opening round took place on Thursday, May 15, at Quail Hollow, and Day played the round wearing his $203-worth shoes.

The shoes are from PAYNTR Golf, and the color is white. The shoes can be purchased on Fairway Jockey and are available in two color options: black and white. The shoes have a range of size options starting from 7 to 13, and they are waterproof.

The features of the shoes include Trivela microfiber, which provides lightweight support to the feet, while the tongue of the shoes provides stability for breathable support.

Day finished at T73 on the PGA Championship leaderboard after the first round with a score of 2 over. He shot 73 on the opening day with one birdie on the front nine and one birdie on the back nine. Day will play the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday.

When will Jason Day tee off for the second round of the PGA Championship?

Jason Day will tee off for the second round of the PGA Championship with Phil Mickelson and Tommy Fleetwood on the first tee at 1:14 pm. Following them, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, and Matt Fitzpatrick will play at 1:25 pm on the same tee. Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, and Adam Hadwin are the first group to start at 7 am. Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, and Justin Lower are the last group to play at 2:42 pm. Here's the full list of tee times and pairings for the second day of the PGA Championship:

Tee No. 1

7:00 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, and Adam Hadwin

7:11 a.m. – Eric Cole, Eric Steger, and Cam Davis

7:22 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol, and Jacob Bridgeman

7:33 a.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Byeong Hun An, and J.J. Spaun

7:44 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, and Dean Burmester

7:55 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Cameron Young, and Aaron Rai

8:06 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Matthieu Pavon, and Taylor Pendrith

8:17 a.m. – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Patton Kizzire, and Matt McCarty

8:28 a.m. – Tyler Collet, Jimmy Walker, and Richard Bland

8:39 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Michael Thorbjornsen, and Shaun Micheel

8:50 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Ryan Lenahan, and Matt Wallace

9:01 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Elvis Smylie, and Brian Campbell

9:12 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Larkin Gross, and John Keefer

12:30 p.m. – John Parry, Justin Hicks, and Ryan Fox

12:41 p.m. – Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, and Seamus Power

12:52 p.m. – Max McGreevy, Alex Smalley, and Sepp Straka

1:03 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, and Shane Lowry

1:14 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, and Jason Day

1:25 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, and Matt Fitzpatrick

1:36 p.m. – Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, and Rasmus Højgaard

1:47 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Scottie Scheffler

1:58 p.m. – Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard, and Max Greyserman

2:09 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, and Maverick McNealy

2:20 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, and Sam Burns

2:31 p.m. – John Catlin, Garrick Higgo, and Jesse Droemer

2:42 p.m. – Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, and Justin Lower

Tee No. 10

7:05 a.m. – Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, and Jake Knapp

7:16 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, and Mackenzie Hughes

7:27 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Max Homa, and Joaquin Niemann

7:38 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Will Zalatoris, and Adam Scott

7:49 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, and Collin Morikawa

8:00 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, and Ludvig Aberg

8:11 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, and Tom Kim

8:22 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, and Gary Woodland

8:33 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, and Russell Henley

8:44 a.m. – Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, and Brian Harman

8:55 a.m. – Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, and Sungjae Im

9:06 a.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Tom McKibbin

9:17 a.m. – Keita Nakajima, Timothy Wiseman, and Beau Hossler

12:25 p.m. – Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, and Martin Kaymer

12:36 p.m. – John Somers, Taylor Moore, and David Puig

12:47 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee, and Alex Noren

12:58 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, and Tom Johnson

1:09 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Bud Cauley, and Nico Echavarria

1:20 p.m. – Harris English, Michael Kim, and Thomas Detry

1:31 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Chris Kirk, and Robert MacIntyre

1:42 p.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Karl Vilips, and Laurie Canter

1:53 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Sam Stevens, and Rico Hoey

2:04 p.m. – Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, and Ben Griffin

2:15 p.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Nick Dunlap, and Harry Hall

2:26 p.m. – Greg Koch, Marco Penge, and Ryan Gerard

2:37 p.m. – Dylan Newman, Daniel van Tonder, and Victor Perez

( All times in ET)

