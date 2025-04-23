"Jay even ruined this" - Fans criticize the field for the upcoming PGA Tour Creator Classic

Fans on social media are critical of the 2025 PGA Tour's upcoming Creator Classic. Last year, ahead of the Tour Championship, the Tour had organized an exclusive event for golf-renowned content creators. The second edition of the Creator Classic was held at TPC Sawgrass in March 2025, and the next will take place in May.
Recently, the PGA Tour unveiled the format and field for the event. The field will feature Paige Spiranac and Josh Richards. However, some big names, including the winners of the last two editions of the Creator Classic, Luke Kwon and Grant Horvat, are missing from the field of the upcoming edition of the event.
Nuclr Golf shared the field list on its X (formerly Twitter) account, and fans in the comment section were critical of it.
Some criticized the Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, for ruining the event, while some pointed out the missing players from the field.
"Jay even ruined this," a fan wrote.
"Not a great field at all for entertainment. No Fat Perez, Horvat, etc," another fan wrote.
Notably, most of the golf content creators who competed in the LIV Golf The Duels Miami event, which is also a golf event for the content creators, are missing from the field of the Creator Classic. Fans in the comment section pointed this out.
"Pretty notable of who isnt on that list," a fan wrote.
"Collabing with LIV in any way equals the death penalty now I see what a sad day in golf." one more fan added.
Here are some other fan reactions:
"Hate to say it, but this field sucks," another fan added.
"No Horvat, no Bryan bros not watching," a fan wrote.
Who is playing in the PGA Tour's Creator Classic?
The upcoming PGA Tour's Creator Classic edition features eight creators and four celebrities. The field includes eight-time Call of Duty world champion Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, host of BFFs podcast Josh Richards, renowned golf influencer Paige Spiranac, Golf Girl Games' Sabrina Andolpho, and Good Good's Sean Walsh.
Here is the field of Creator Classic at Philly Cricket:
- Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag (Eight-time Call of Duty world champion and founder of esports organization 100 Thieves)
- Josh Richards (BFFs Podcast)
- Marques Brownlee (Technology influencer aka MKBHD)
- Tyler Toney (Dude Perfect)
- Paige Spiranac
- Sabrina Andolpho (Golf Girl Games)
- Brad Dalke (Good Good)
- Sean Walsh (Good Good)
- Matt Scharff (Good Good)
- Erik Anders Lang (Random Golf Club)
- Claire Hogle
- Josh Kelley (@HoleIn1TrickShots)
The tournament is scheduled to take place on May 7 at the Truist Champ. Notably, there is also a format change for the upcoming Creator Classic.
This time, the creators will compete in a team format. There will be four teams of three players each, including one celebrity and two other content creators. The teams will compete in an alternate shot format, and the competition will take place through nine holes.