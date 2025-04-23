"Jay even ruined this" - Fans criticize the field for the upcoming PGA Tour Creator Classic

Fans on social media are critical of the 2025 PGA Tour's upcoming Creator Classic. Last year, ahead of the Tour Championship, the Tour had organized an exclusive event for golf-renowned content creators. The second edition of the Creator Classic was held at TPC Sawgrass in March 2025, and the next will take place in May.

Ad

Recently, the PGA Tour unveiled the format and field for the event. The field will feature Paige Spiranac and Josh Richards. However, some big names, including the winners of the last two editions of the Creator Classic, Luke Kwon and Grant Horvat, are missing from the field of the upcoming edition of the event.

Nuclr Golf shared the field list on its X (formerly Twitter) account, and fans in the comment section were critical of it.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some criticized the Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, for ruining the event, while some pointed out the missing players from the field.

"Jay even ruined this," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Not a great field at all for entertainment. No Fat Perez, Horvat, etc," another fan wrote.

Notably, most of the golf content creators who competed in the LIV Golf The Duels Miami event, which is also a golf event for the content creators, are missing from the field of the Creator Classic. Fans in the comment section pointed this out.

"Pretty notable of who isnt on that list," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Collabing with LIV in any way equals the death penalty now I see what a sad day in golf." one more fan added.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"Hate to say it, but this field sucks," another fan added.

"No Horvat, no Bryan bros not watching," a fan wrote.

Who is playing in the PGA Tour's Creator Classic?

The upcoming PGA Tour's Creator Classic edition features eight creators and four celebrities. The field includes eight-time Call of Duty world champion Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, host of BFFs podcast Josh Richards, renowned golf influencer Paige Spiranac, Golf Girl Games' Sabrina Andolpho, and Good Good's Sean Walsh.

Ad

Here is the field of Creator Classic at Philly Cricket:

Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag (Eight-time Call of Duty world champion and founder of esports organization 100 Thieves)

Josh Richards (BFFs Podcast)

Marques Brownlee (Technology influencer aka MKBHD)

Tyler Toney (Dude Perfect)

Paige Spiranac

Sabrina Andolpho (Golf Girl Games)

Brad Dalke (Good Good)

Sean Walsh (Good Good)

Matt Scharff (Good Good)

Erik Anders Lang (Random Golf Club)

Claire Hogle

Josh Kelley (@HoleIn1TrickShots)

The tournament is scheduled to take place on May 7 at the Truist Champ. Notably, there is also a format change for the upcoming Creator Classic.

This time, the creators will compete in a team format. There will be four teams of three players each, including one celebrity and two other content creators. The teams will compete in an alternate shot format, and the competition will take place through nine holes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More