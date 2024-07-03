Jay Monahan gives crucial update on PGA-PIF talks amid LIV merger deal

Jay Monahan is at TPC Deere Run in Illinois, where the John Deere Classic will be played beginning Thursday, July 4. Monahan answered questions from the press covering the event and the topic of negotiations with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) was the main subject of attention.

Golf Channel reporter Amy Rogers reported via her X account that Jay Monahan discussed the negotiations with Saudi Arabia's PIF in the same terms as he did during the Travelers Championship. In addition, Monahan stated that he will not negotiate "in the media."

Amy Rogers posted the following:

"When Monahan was asked to provide an update on the progress of negotiations between the PGA Tour/PIF since his last update at the Travelers Championship two weeks ago he repeated the same points from Travelers, saying he wouldn't negotiate in the media and said talks remain ongoing."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF have been ongoing for more than a year. On June 6, 2023, the so-called 'framework agreement' was made public, on the basis of which a final agreement is being negotiated but has not yet been finalized.

Negotiations were initially scheduled for the end of last year, but were extended as the agreement was not ready. It was hoped that both parties would be able to announce an agreement before the Masters, but this did not happen either.

What did Jay Monahan say during the Travelers Championship?

Jay Monahan spoke about the negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF in the days leading up to the Travelers Championship two weeks ago. Monahan did not give any specific details, beyond the fact that the two sides have frequent contact.

Speaking about the meeting that the PGA Tour negotiating team, which includes Tiger Woods, Adam Scott and Rory McIlroy, held in New York with the PIF counterpart, Jay Monahan said it was a very productive meeting.

Monahan also reflected on the validity of the 'framework agreement', which he said has lost much of its essence, and has been replaced by new initiatives that have emerged. This is what he said (via Golfweek):

"I would say that the framework agreement is still relevant, there are aspects of it that still continue to be in play, but I would put it that we’ve all stepped back and we’ve started anew. Particularly with the introduction of our transaction committee, our players’ involvement."

Monahan also revealed that leaders of the Sports Strategic Group (SSG), which several months ago became a major partner of the PGA Tour, view the global golf scene as "very complex." Monahan mentioned Arthur Blank, Sam Kennedy, Andy Cohen and Joe Gordon among those leaders.

Monahan steered clear of giving a likely date for the conclusion of the negotiations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback