Jay Monahan informs PGA Tour members of a ‘constructive’ conversation with PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, details hidden: Report

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan informed the tour members that he and the player directors had a constructive conversation with PIF Governor Yasir Al Rumayyan on Monday. However, no details of the meeting were shared by both parties.

On Monday, March 18, the six-player directors (Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, and Peter Malnati) and Monahan met Al-Rumayyan at Albany, Bahamas. This was contrary to the initial reports of the meeting being held at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, following the conclusion of the Players Championship.

This was the first time players met the LIV chairman since both circuits announced they would come together last June. Following the meeting, Monahan shared the memo with all PGA Tour members, stating that they had a constructive conversation with Al-Rumayyan.

"The conversation throughout was constructive and represents an important part of our due diligence process in selecting potential investors for PGA TOUR Enterprises. This mirrors the approach we employed earlier this year as we evaluated an investment offer from the Strategic Sports Group," Monahan stated.

Monahan further said that during the conversation, Al Rumayyan explained his vision, priorities, and goals for investing in professional golf. He added that the tour will continue to update the members as much as possible, citing the need to maintain the privacy of the negotiations.

"To that end, we will provide no further comments to the media at this time," he continued.

Last week, Monahan addressed the media at the TPC Sawgrass before the Players Championship. He spoke about many things there, including the PGA Tour-PIF's ongoing negotiations. He assured that they were making real progress in the negotiations and discussions with the Saudi-backed fund.

Monahan added that he would not go into specifics of the discussions, despite understanding the frustration of everyone. He further stated that if they didn't crack the deal, it would have bad consequences for the golf course's condition.

"I don’t have anything further to add about what happens if we don’t. I’m focused on trying to see if we can," he said last week.

What is next on the PGA Tour's schedule?

This week, the PGA Tour will be at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida, for the 2024 Valspar Championship, the last event of the Flordia Swing. The event will commence on Thursday, March 21 at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor.

The Valspar Championship will feature ten of the top 50 players in the OWGR in action at the Copperhead Course. The purse size for the Valspar Championship is $8,400,000, and the winner will bag $1,512,000.