Jay Monahan on PGA Tour players’ unwelcoming stance on LIV Golfers' possible return - “We're not going to be able to satisfy everyone”

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed that he is currently intensifying talks with PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan for golf’s growth. He said that the PGA Tour-PIF deal was in progress. Furthermore, he also addressed the Tour players’ unwelcoming stance on LIV Golfers' possible return and said that the changes will require people involved to have “open-mindedness.”

Monahan was speaking in a press conference ahead of The Players Championship 2024 on Tuesday when he made the comments. Replying to a query on defected players’ possible return to the PGA Tour, he admitted that not all on the PGA Tour would be in favor of it. He said that ‘balancing the interests of a membership of 200-plus players is complicated.’

The Tour Commissioner further stated that the circuit body will “not be able to satisfy everyone.”

Jay Monahan said at the press conference (at 11:11):

“Balancing the interests of a membership of 200-plus players is complicated, and it's challenging. I think when you're in a negotiation like this and you're in a time like this, it requires open-mindedness, it requires flexibility, and it requires a long-term view and a long-term vision…

However we end up, I think that we're not going to be able to satisfy everyone, and that goes for both sides. But what we're trying to do is to get to the best possible outcome again for the Tour and for the game, and I do think that that's achievable.”

Monahan went on to laud the circuit’s group of player directors. He said that the “strong player advisory council with a strong system in place” is doing an “exceedingly good job” managing the players’ problems. He noted that the player directors will help the Tour make more progress in future.

Jay Monahan on LIV Golfers’ possible return to PGA Tour

Jay Monahan on Tuesday said that the PGA Tour is making progress in its negotiation with the PIF. Replying to a query on whether he sees a path back to the PGA tour for LIV Golfers, the circuit Commissioner said he’s not able to give out much information at the time. He reiterated that the two sides are in talks to make progress.

Jay Monahan said (at 5:17):

"Like I said we've made and continue to make real progress in our negotiations and our discussions with the PIF. And I recognize that this is frustrating for all of you. But it really is not in the best interest of the PGA Tour and our membership and for PIF for me to be talking about where we are with specific elements of our discussions.

Again, I would just stress the fact that we're engaged, we're making progress but I'm really not at liberty to share any of the details on that front."

It is pertinent to note that the PGA Tour players are currently divided over LIV Golfers’ possible return to the circuit. While many players are against it, some including Rory McIlroy are backing their comeback.