PGA Tour star Grayson Murray passed away at just 30 years old. Murray withdrew from the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge citing an illness with just two holes left in the second round.

The PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan issued a statement on behalf of the PGA Tour and its players confirming the tragic passing of Grayson Murray at the young age of 30.

The news of Grayson Murray's passing hit the PGA Tour and its players hard as he passed just hours after playing at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. Monahan said in an official release:

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words. The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

Jay Monahan also reached out to Murray's parents with condolences and offered to end the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in honor of their son who is survived by his fiancee, parents, siblings, and nephews.

“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes,” Commissioner Monahan added.

PGA Tour commentator Jim Nantz on Grayson Murray's passing

PGA Tour commentator Jim Nantz paid tribute to the late Grayson Murray during the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge telecast. Nantz said:

"Grayson Murray gone way too soon at the age of 30. It is a sad day on the PGA Tour. But somehow, with heavy hearts, we're gonna cover a golf tournament...We're gonna try the best we can, being as respectful as we can in our tone and in our hearts. We'll continue live at Fort Worth as we remember Grayson Murray and his tragic news that has just hit us on the PGA Tour."

Although the cause of Grayson Murray's death has not been disclosed, the golf world mourns his loss. Murray suffered a tragic motorcycle accident in 2022 and had been open about his struggles with mental health and alcohol.