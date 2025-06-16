Jay Monahan set to depart from PGAT amid new CEO hiring: Reports

Jay Monahan has been the PGA Tour's commissioner since 2017. He took over and oversaw the tour through COVID-19, the rise of LIV Golf, and so much more. The era of Monahan could be ending sooner rather than later, though.

Monahan also helped them introduce the Player Impact Program and did whatever he could to combat the purge of players by LIV, including attempting to negotiate a deal with the PIF. It is expected that new CEO Brian Rolapp will replace him as per reports.

Golf insider James Colgan is reporting:

"Three sources tell me the PGA Tour is expected to 'sunset' Jay Monahan as commissioner after a transition period with new CEO Brian Rolapp. Monahan could leave his post as soon as the end of this year, and as late as the end of next, sources said."

Monahan's tenure could end as soon as 2026, and the former NFL executive who was just announced as CEO would then take a lot more on his plate. Rolapp was with the football league for 22 years before leaving to join the PGA Tour.

Monahan has not commented himself on this news following the third Major of the year, the US Open. JJ Spaun won his first title, but now all eyes shift to the upper management after this bombshell report.

Exec praises PGA Tour’s addition of Brian Rolapp

Brian Rolapp exits the NFL with over two decades of experience working in a sports league. Now, he’s reportedly going to be tasked with running one on his own as the CEO of the PGA Tour. By this time next year, he’s likely to function as commissioner as well, replacing longtime leader Jay Monahan.

Brian Rolapp is taking over the PGA Tour (Image via Imagn)

One network executive thinks it’s a brilliant move. They said via Golf.com:

“He’s bringing so much credibility. He’s the number two guy at, by far, the most successful sports league in this country. Obviously, his challenges will be bigger than what he’s done in the past. But he’s smart, he’s a good listener, he’s really well-liked and personable.”

Kevin Clark, a longtime colleague and friend of Rolapp’s, added his own praise. He thinks Rolapp’s work with the NFL should speak for itself and provide evidence enough of the PGA Tour’s smart decision. He said:

“I think a lot of leagues have rushed into things. When you look at the NFL’s media strategy, it has been basically perfect. They want proof of concept of everything, and the reason I think they want proof of concept is because it needs to work for both sides. I think that there are other sports that have exchanged eyeballs for cash, and the NFL has figured out how to get both.“

Now, the PGA Tour has both. The golf world is desperate to end its battle with ratings, and Rolapp’s inclusion might finally bring it about.

