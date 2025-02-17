Jay Monahan subtly confirms PIF is investing in PGA to force merger with LIV in the latest statement

The LIV and PGA Tour merger hasn't witnessed anything significant since a framework agreement was announced in 2023. However, during a recent media interaction at the Torrey Pines Golf Club, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan spoke about "one tour" to suggest a potential merger with LIV Golf.

This statement by Monahan left those in the room curious. When he was asked to clarify what he meant when he said "one tour," the commissioner spoke about the reunification of the game and the best golfers in the world competing against each other.

Jay Monahan said:

"What it means is the reunification of the game, which is what we have been and are focused on. Candidly, that’s what fans want. So when you talk about reunification, that's all the best players in the world competing with each other and against each other.”

Other than this statement, there has been no development on the merger between LIV and PGA. However, it's worth noting that LIV Golf's newly appointed CEO, Scott O'Neil, spoke about the Saudi-backed tour investing in the LPGA Tour.

O'Neil mentioned he had a couple of conversations with LPGA Tour's Interim President, Liz Moore. The newly appointed CEO further revealed he would be meeting with Moore when LIV Golf goes to Miami (April 4th - April 6th) this year to discuss how the tour can contribute to the women's game.

Jay Monahan and Tiger Woods further spoke in detail about the reunification of the game

For a long time now, a merger between LIV and PGA Tour is what many have wanted as it would give fans a chance to watch the best golfers in the world compete against each other on a weekly basis. Currently, both parties are working on the same and in the same interview as above, Jay Monahan further spoke about reunification.

Monohan revealed that he thinks the ultimate reunification of the game is what golf fans desire. The PGA Tour Commissioner was also asked if he had a vision of what golf should look like.

Jay Monahan said:

“Listen, I think if you solve things, if we respond to what our fans are telling us, we put together the best, the strongest possible schedule and product, to me all that will resolve itself. I think the only thing that really matters to fans and for the game is ultimately reunification. I think everything else falls out of that.”

These comments made by Monahan were supported by American golf legend Tiger Woods. In a visit to the CBS broadcast booth on Sunday, Woods spoke about the meeting Jay Monahan and Adam Scott had with US President Donald Trump. Woods said:

“We’re in a very positive place right now. We had a meeting with the President. Unfortunately, I had some other circumstances that came up, but Jay and Adam, they did great during the meeting, and we have another subsequent meeting coming up."

It's worth noting Tiger Woods was not part of this meeting, but as per the golfer, "things are going to heal quickly." Woods revealed that the game had been heading in the wrong direction and that they would make it head in the right direction. He concluded by saying they would do what the fans want, and that is the best players playing together.

