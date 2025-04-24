Jay Monahan takes subtle jibes at LIV Golf by calling PGA Tour the ‘hardest tour in the world to stay on’

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan took a subtle jibe at LIV Golf by calling the American tour the hardest one to compete on. This week, the PGA Tour players are gearing up to play at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Ahead of that, in a press conference on April 23, Monahan opened up about the tournament and reflected on the long history of the Tour. He expressed gratitude to the sponsors of the circuit while highlighting the legacy of the Tour. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"When you look at the PGA TOUR, this is the hardest tour in the world to get on. It's the hardest tour in the world to stay on. It's the hardest tour in the world to compete on. It's the hardest tour in the world to win on. That competitive platform, that enduring competitive platform, 56 years in operation, continues to prove and continues to attract fans from around the world."

The inception of LIV Golf back in 2022 has attracted dozens of the top-ranked players, such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau, to play in the league.

Amidst all this, the PGA Tour Commissioner announced a framework agreement deal with the breakaway series. However, that has been in talks since 2023 and is still not finalized.

Jay Monahan candidly opens up about fans of New Orleans as PGA Tour players gear up to play in the city

This week, the players will tee off at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which is scheduled to take place at TPC Louisiana in New Orleans. The tournament is scheduled to start on Thursday, April 24, and before that, in the pre-tournament press conference, Jay Monahan candidly expressed gratitude towards the golf fans. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I also want to thank this community. We're really proud to be in New Orleans. We've been playing PGA TOUR golf here back to 1938, which is pretty extraordinary. Bringing the brightest and best stars in the game to New Orleans each and every year has been a real honor for us."

Monahan also talked about the environment at the event in 2024 when Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry won the tournament. He added:

"We had a dramatic moment last year. We've had a lot of dramatic moments. Rory and Shane coming back here and defending is pretty extraordinary."

Notably, McIlroy and Lowry will return to defend the title in 2025 as well. The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is one of the oldest golf events, which started in 1938. The 2025 edition will have its finale on Sunday, April 27.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More