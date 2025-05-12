Jeeno Thitikul downplays ‘relief’ talk after Mizuho Americas Open win: "Second is also good”

Jeeno Thitikul secured her first win of the 2025 season at the Mizuho Americas Open, finishing 17-under par after a final-round 69.

Ad

However, the 2021 Women’s Open champion didn't see the victory as a moment of relief. She said during a post-round interview:

“It’s definitely feel happy to get the win, but I don't think it feels like relief because I feel like every position that I have been finishing on each tournament have value of it. It just feels like, yeah, win definitely feels good, but I think second is also good, too. Third is also good, too. It's not just like I have to win."

Ad

Trending

The win came in her eighth start of the season, having posted six top-10 finishes. Thitikul, who has been consistently near the top of the leaderboard, shared that every performance has its value, regardless of the position she finishes.

"I want to win, but not like needing it to -- each tournament, because all the positions or all what I have been doing out there, I create more, like, value of it, and that's all my perspective on that."

Ad

Ad

With her latest win, Jeeno Thitikul earned $450,000, bringing her season earnings to over $1.1 million and moving her to the top of the Race to CME Globe standings.

How did Jeeno Thitikul perform at the Liberty National Golf Club?

Jeeno Thitikul opened the tournament with a bogey-free 64 on Thursday, carding three birdies on the front nine (holes 4, 5 and 8) and five more on the back nine (holes 10, 11, 13, 14 and 18).

Ad

In the second round, she struggled early with three bogeys on the front nine for a 39. She recovered with birdies on holes 10, 11 and 13 on the back nine, followed by a bogey on 16, finishing with an even-par 73.

On Saturday, Jeeno Thitikul posted a 65, 14 under par with nine birdies and a double bogey on hole 9. In the final round, she stayed bogey-free again, recording birdies on holes 1, 9 and 17 for a 69, finishing the event at 17-under par.

Ad

Here's a look at the full leaderboard at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open

1. Jeeno Thitikul –17

2. Celine Boutier –13

T3. Alison Lee –12

T3. Carlota Ciganda –12

T5. Steph Kyriacou –11

T5. Yealimi Noh –11

T5. Nelly Korda –11

T8. Kristen Gillman –9

T8. Risa Takeda –9

T8. Hira Naveed –9

T11. Lydia Ko –8

T11. Lauren Duncan –8

T11. Sarah Lee –8

14. Patty Tavatanakit –7

T15. Ji Im –5

T15. Minami Katsu –5

T15. Ruoning Yin –5

T15. Minjee Lee –5

T19. Manon De Roey –4

T19. Lucy Li –4

T21. Alison Kim –3

Ad

T21. Megan Khang –3

T21. Elizabeth Szokol –3

T21. Lauren Coughlin –3

T21. Muni He (M. Lee) –3

T26. Alexa Pano –2

T26. Haeran Ryu –2

T26. Eri Hara –2

T29. Jenny Shin –1

T29. Ana Yubol –1

T29. Esther Henseleit –1

T29. J. Lopez Ramirez –1

T33. Hye-Jin Choi E

T33. Hannah Green E

T33. Jennifer Kupcho E

T33. Pajaree Anannarukarn E

T33. Rose Zhang E

T38. Chisato Iwai +1

T38. In Gee Chun +1

T38. So Yeon Joo +1

T41. Jodi Ewart Shadoff +3

Ad

T41. Jiyai Bae +3

T41. Gabriela Ruffels +3

T41. Anna Nordqvist +3

T41. Maja Stark +3

46. Annie Kim +4

T47. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard +5

T47. Grace Kim +5

T47. Albane Valenzuela +5

T47. Sarah Schmelzel +5

T51. Na Rin An +7

T51. Bailey Tardy +7

53. Hae Ran Jang +8

54. Ruixin Liu +9

55. Cheyenne Knight +10

56. Krista Davidson +13

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More